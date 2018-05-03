MLA board numbers cut to nine

Meat and Livestock Australia’s (MLA) board of directors will be pared from 10 to nine members, with two directors to be recruited for election at this year’s annual general meeting (AGM).

An annual assessment of the skills and experience of the MLA board prompted the decision in the wake of separate resignations non-executive directors, George Scott and Allister Watson last month.

MLA’s constitution and funding arrangements require it has a skills-based board and the company’s constitution requires a third of the non-executive directors to retire each year.



The board’s decision to slim down to eight non-executive positions, means there is a need to recruit just two directors in 2018.

As a skills-based board and in line with specific requirements, candidates with extensive skills and experience in at least one of the following areas are encouraged to apply:

– Strategic marketing, consumer and brand development and product management experience, at a domestic and international level.

– Nutrition, food science and value adding.

All candidates must have a genuine interest in, and a broad understanding of, the Australian red meat and livestock industry, strong business acumen and financial literacy.



A sound understanding of good governance and well-developed communication skills ensuring a collaborative approach are highly regarded.

Following a rigorous selection process, the two successful nominees will be recommended for election by MLA members at the AGM in Canberra on November 21.

Appointments last three years, with retiring directors eligible to nominate for re-election.

Applications close June 1.

