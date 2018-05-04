State Sheep Show: Live Blog

Queensland’s premier showcase of Merino sheep, its state sheep show, got underway in Blackall on Friday morning.

As well as highlighting the resurgence of interest in sheep breeding in the central west, participants will be helping celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town long regarded as the heart of Queensland’s wool industry.

Although numbers are down on previous years, with 67 entries lining up for competition on Friday and Saturday, Queensland Merino Stud Sheepbreeders Association president, Max Wilson said some of Queensland’s best genetics would be on display.

“It’s a real showcase of our industry and gives people a chance to see what’s on offer,” he said.

Studs represented include Victoria Down (poll and horn), Mt Ascot (horn) Jolly Jumbuck (poll), Towalba, NSW (poll and horn), Roselea (poll and horn), Wilgunyah (horn), and Coban and Murrawondah from Cunnamulla.

Landmark’s southern NSW stud stock and sheep specialist, Ric Power, will be casting his expert eye over the production classes, which begins the judging schedule, giving an on-the-spot physical comparison using eye muscle and back fat measurements.

Following that it will be the turn of AWI’s Stuart Hodgson and Rodney Kent, Kurrajong Park Merinos, Delungra, NSW, to get in the judging ring.

