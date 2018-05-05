Wine tourists lured with $7.4m funding help

Wine regions stand to benefit from a $7.4 million investment boost for 21 international wine tourism projects, including $2.8m from the International Wine Tourism Competitive Grants Program.

The grants make up part of the Australian Government’s $50m Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

Assistant Agriculture and Water Resources Minister, Senator Anne Ruston, said regional communities had banded together to submit exciting wine tourism projects for their districts.

“Our regions have really embraced the opportunity to expand and enhance Australia’s diverse and unique wine tourism experiences,” she said.

“It’s about growing the reputation of Australia’s food, wine and tourism experiences.

“Together with targeted marketing campaigns in China and the USA, the grants are creating a platform for the commercial success of our local brands and investing back into local jobs.”

Wine Australia chief executive officer, Andreas Clark, said the 21 successful wine tourism projects would diversify the nation’s wine tourism offering and create a lasting impression of Australian wine, in terms of visitor enjoyment and satisfaction.

“It is important for the growth and success of our wine regions that we deepen engagement with international tourists and these successful projects will help attract more visitors to experience Australia’s wine offering,” he said.

Grant applicants were required to provide matching funding on a dollar-for-dollar basis and projects were selected through a competitive merit-based process, following recommendations from an independent expert assessment panel.

The approved competitive grant projects will complement broader state-based strategies that aim to attract and maximise international wine tourism in each state, with the support of the $50m package.

Here’s a summary of some of the international wine tourism grants:

Mudgee district marketing campaign targeting visiting international friends and relations – $50,000.

Orange region wine and food marketing campaign launched at Vinexpo in Hong Kong and to be followed by a China roadshow – $154,000.

A Hunter Valley augmented reality wine, dine, stay, explore and events tour – $50,000.

A Canberra district digitised wine tour map - $20,000



McLaren Vale consumer awareness and visitation campaign for the China/Hong Kong markets spanning digital and print media and personal influencers – $250,000.

Barossa Visitor Centre upgrade to enhance engagement with international visitors – $54,000.

Adelaide Hills Wine Region’s virtual reality video and online marketing showcase of the region to attract Chinese visitors – $250,000.

Australian Tourism Export Council’s annual wine tourism conference – $35,000.

Victoria's High Country wine tourism international marketing project developing a new regional food/wine master brand and website – $150,000.

A Margaret River integrated marketing campaign, including product development workshops, an inbound familiarisation program, and Singapore in-market events – $250,000.

