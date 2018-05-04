For the second year in succession, the Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merino stud at Mitchell has taken out the prestigious Grand Champion All-Purpose Merino award at the Queensland State Sheep Show.

They won it with their two tooth medium wool poll Merino ram, already decorated with champion medium wool poll ram and champion all-purpose ram ribbons.

The stud, operated by Charlie, Felicity and Lachie Brumpton, was in good-natured competition with their parent’s Mt Ascot Merino stud, which was showing the champion all-purpose ewe.

Charlie Brumpton said it was important to win production classes to show they could compete with crossbred sheep in the current climate.

“We can breed good eye muscle and fat score as well as productive wool,” he said.

“We’re finding the higher wool prices help us (when producers are making the choice between Merino and crossbred sheep) but it’s definitely competitive.”

They don’t scan at home, instead looking for square sheep in their visual assessment process.

Their young ram weighed 102kg and had an eye muscle area of 26.51 square cm and 6mm of fat.

Judge Ric Power, Landmark’s southern NSW stud stock specialist, described him as a real eye-catcher, saying he had “sheer width down his spine”.

Putting him up against the champion ewe, he said both were hoggets and while the ewe had magnificent growth, the sheer overall outlook and balance of the ram put him ahead.

Full results Queensland Country Life this week.



The story Jolly Jumbuck makes it two in a row first appeared on Queensland Country Life.