Watch as Rocky comes alive for Beef 2018

The Rockhampton Showgrounds will come alive today for the first full day of events as part of Beef Australia 2018.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend from right across Australia and the beef loving world.

It all started last night at Queensland Country Life’s Nose to Tail dinner, where attendees watched a carcase breakdown demonstration while enjoying a six-course meal.



Beef Australia chairman Blair Angus said they are taking the great story of Australian beef to a worldwide audience.

“It was magnificent of our forefathers to actually picture this and start this off,” he said.

