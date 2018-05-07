See who was at QCL’s Nose to Tail Dinner Ross and Natalie Olive, Olive Brahmans, Westgrove, Gogango. Jason Lambie, Duaringa, with Julie Bird, Inverell, NSW.

Libbie Wilson, Banana Station, Beef Australia director Bruce Young, Jake Swift, Milman, and Richard Wilson, Banana Station.

The Westpac Agribusiness team of Steve Badgery, Juliette Nalty, Karlee McKay and Simon Thurbin.

The cattleman, Blair Angus, and the craftsman, Matthew Papandrea.

One of the courses - Beef Bicep & Liver Farce, Petit Tender Crumble, Pickled Radish and Seeded Mustard

Jason Lipp, NAB, Toowoomba, with NAB agribusiness general manager Khan Horne, Sydney.

Craftsman Matthew Papandrea.

Jim and Jackie Wedge, Ascot Charolais and Angus, Warwick.

Tess and Bruce Cook, Coovin, Clermont.

Craig Moller, Recruit, Clermont and David Conachan, Clydevale, Clermont.

Penny Sullivan, Glenmorgan, Kel Kelly, Giligulgul, and Carol Heath, Riverglen, Glenmorgan.

Gerard Houlihan, Rees R. & Sydney Jones Solicitors, Rockhampton, and Stan Smith, Grant & Simpson, Rockhampton.

Matthew Papandrea cutting the carcass.

The craftsman, Matthew Papandrea, hard at work.

A crowd of 400 people attended the event in Rockhampton.

Laura Francis, Gracemere, and Andrew and Claire Mactaggart, Duaringa.



Amber Stein, Panda Pearls, Brisbane, Beef Australia director Susan McDonald with Jane and Justice David Thomas, President of RNA.

Fairfax Media Head of Agricultural Publishing, John Warlters.

The crowd was treated to an educational and edible experience.

The demonstration was broadcast to five other restaurants.

Harmen Heesen, Technipharm Group CEO, and Steve Muir, also from Technipharm.

Peter and Michelle Jeremy, Jeremy Engineering, Rockhampton.

Mick O'Sullivan, O'Sullivans Black Limousin, Lower Mount Walker, with Carmen Cooper, from wagyu.com.

Richard Moffatt, Marlborough, chats with Justin Boshammer, Condamine.

James Pearson, Terrick Terrick, Blackall, Russell Pearson, Bull Creek, McKinlay, and QCL's Mark Phelps.

A CROWD of 400 people kicked off their Beef 2018 festivities at the Sidney Kidman Pavilion for the second Nose to Tail Dinner.



In a first for the event, attendees were also joined at the carcase breakdown demonstration by those watching a live simulcast at partner restaurants in Townsville, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

It was highly awarded butcher Matthew Papandrea who was the craftsmen at the hands of the Signature Beef cuts from producer and Beef Chairman Blair Angus.

The Rockhampton attendees enjoyed courses of ox tongue, bicep, brisket, bavette and oxtail along with a dessert of dark chocolate marquise with beetroot and salted beef caramel.