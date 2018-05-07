See who was at QCL’s Nose to Tail Dinner

A CROWD of 400 people kicked off their Beef 2018 festivities at the Sidney Kidman Pavilion for the second Nose to Tail Dinner.
In a first for the event, attendees were also joined at the carcase breakdown demonstration by those watching a live simulcast at partner restaurants in Townsville, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.
It was highly awarded butcher Matthew Papandrea who was the craftsmen at the hands of the Signature Beef cuts from producer and Beef Chairman Blair Angus.
The Rockhampton attendees enjoyed courses of ox tongue, bicep, brisket, bavette and oxtail along with a dessert of dark chocolate marquise with beetroot and salted beef caramel.