Commercial cattle market lights up at Beef

It was the great beef spectacular.

The Beef Week 2018 commercial cattle section attracted a total of 1870 head including 1200 grain fed animals and 670 grass fed exhibits- almost double the number of cattle shown at Beef Week 2015.



A strong panel of buyers stepped up to the plate offering prices well in excess of the current market.



The grand champion pen exhibited by Ken and Kerry McKenzie, Yaralla, Blackwater, were a pen of Droughtmaster Simmental cross heifers averaging 561.5kg.



The heifers sold for 331c/kg or $1858/hd to Teys Brothers Lakes Creek.



Teys’ Matthew Noakes, Marlborough, said the heifers would fit into the heavy export trade to Japan and were a good representation of the quality of cattle on offer right throughout the catalogue.



“We enjoy coming to Beef Week where there is a huge yarding of cattle that are absolutely the best cattle money can buy,” he said.



“We like to put our best foot forward and look after the producers that have been loyal to us for many years.



“The market was 40 cents better here today than the general market and so it should be- the cattle presented today were just outstanding and there wasn’t one pen that didn’t deserve the premium.”



Teys Australia purchased 770 head or about 41 per cent of cattle on offer.



Mark and Belinda Wilson, Banana Station, Banana, offered the champion male grain fed pen for buyer competition.

The red Brahman bullocks weighing 720kg sold to JBS Australia for 314c/kg or $2260/hd.

The Wilson family sold six pens of cattle today for a top price of 312.5c/kg.



The champion male pasture fed pen was awarded to the Hatton family of Santahat Santa Gertrudis stud for their 747kg bullocks.

The HGP free pen sold to Kilcoy Pastoral Company for 262c/kg or $1957/hd.

The Hattons presented a total of six pens in the commercial competition in both male and female classes and achieved a top price of 322c/kg at today’s sale.

Chas and Judy Nobbs, Cordelia, Moura, won the champion female pasture fed pen for their 643kg Charbray heifers.



The heifers sold for 265c/kg or $1703/hd to Teys Brothers Lakes Creek.

Mac and Gayle Shann of Cantaur Park, Clermont, sold nine pens for a top price of 312.4c/kg. Their top priced pen averaged 644kg totalling $2012/hd.

The Taroom area offered a large selection of cattle to the commercial show and sale after a strong push from TopX Taroom’s Tony Pearce.

A total of 23 grain fed pens were presented with 22 of those pens fed at the Speed family’s Brig-O-Doon feedlot, Taroom.

Ten grass fed pens were also offered from the area in what Mr Pearce described as an effort to showcase Taroom’s beef producing capacity to the world and challenge Central Queensland producers.



Teys’ Matthew Noakes summarised Mr Pearce’s ideals and said there was nothing better than seeing cattle presented from all parts of the state.



“There’s no doubt about it, everyone wants to beat Ken McKenzie.”

The story Commercial cattle market lights up at Beef first appeared on Queensland Country Life.