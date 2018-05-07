Faces from the Commercial Cattle Competition Awards Dinner

FOLLOWING the judging and turnover of more than $3.3 million in cattle sales, vendors and agents filled the Rockhampton State High School Sports Complex to celebrate their achievements in Beef Australia’s Commercial Cattle Competition.
Ken and Kerry McKenzie, Yaralla Droughtmasters, Blackwater, continued their broad ribbon form collecting the most successful exhibitor award on the night.
Duaringa Station Feedlot, Duaringa, were named the champion lot feeder.
The celebratory dinner came after 1870 head of cattle were sold for an average of 297.5c/kg averaging 599kg and $1785/hd.
