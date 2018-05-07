Faces from the Commercial Cattle Competition Awards Dinner Grand champion and most successful exhibitor winners Kerry and Ken McKenzie, Yaralla, Blackwater.

Vikki Hartley, Kinka, Injune, Damian Gould, JBS, John Hartley and Sophie Hartley.

Peter Daniels, GDL, Duane Woodhan, Stanbroke, Patrick Burke, Frontier, and Peter Healy, John Dee.

Champion grainfed steers went to Mark and Belinda Wilson, Banana Station.

Harry Phillips, SBB, and Simon Kinbacher, Elders.

John Milner, Karen Featherstone, Linda and David Pitt, Capella.

Ken McKenzie, Yaralla, Blackwater, with the ribbon for champion grain fed females.

Elizabeth McClymont and Ross Mackenzie, OBE Organics.

Julian and Heather Laver with Mike Bradshaw.

John Kynoch, NAB, Jason Lipp, NAB and Ed McCormack, Glenmorgan.

Champion grass fed steers went to Adam and Brett Hatton, Santahat Santa Gertrudis, Monto.

Tim Gallagher, AAM Investment Group, Libby Hufton and Roger Lloyd.

Edwina and Garry Edwards, AAM Investment Group.

Sarah and James Pearson, Terrick Terrick, Blackall.

Winners of the champion grass fed heifers; Allen Egerton, Judy and Chas Nobbs, Cordelia, Moura and Phillip Nobbs.

Tex Burnhan, Monto and John Cox, Nebo.

Jessie Bethel, Nebo, Rosalie Cox, Nebo, Bronwyn Burnhan, Monto and Di Pullen, Koumala.

The celebrations were set to go on through the night for the Donovan and McKenzie clans.

The crowd enjoyed a dinner before the awards were presented.

The crowd was kept entertained by former cricket greats.

Grand champion winners of the last 30 years of competition were presented with a special award.

Champion lot feeder went to Duaringa Station Feedlot, Duaringa, represented by feedlot manager Sarah Donovan. Tweet Facebook of

FOLLOWING the judging and turnover of more than $3.3 million in cattle sales, vendors and agents filled the Rockhampton State High School Sports Complex to celebrate their achievements in Beef Australia’s Commercial Cattle Competition.

Ken and Kerry McKenzie, Yaralla Droughtmasters, Blackwater, continued their broad ribbon form collecting the most successful exhibitor award on the night.

Duaringa Station Feedlot, Duaringa, were named the champion lot feeder.

The celebratory dinner came after 1870 head of cattle were sold for an average of 297.5c/kg averaging 599kg and $1785/hd.

