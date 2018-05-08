Rabobank Breakfast tackles US beef trends Sisters Lynda and Robyn Kemp are visiting Beef Australia from Blackall.

US Rabobank animal protein analyst, Don Close.

Greg and Kathie Tighe, Kelso, Guyra, NSW.

Chris Adams, Rabobank, Mackay caught up with David and Jenny Evans, Jen-Daview Limousin Stud, Kingaroy.

Michael Fletcher, Rabobank Rockhampton with Katrina Brown, Lancen Creek, Dululu, and Cassie Russell, also of Rockhampton.

Sarah Day, Border Town, SA with James Roberts-Thomas, Melbourne.

Gary and Kerry Ladbrook, Wallumbilla with Lach Douglas, Rabobank, Brisbane.

AACo managing director Hugh Killen and David Foote, Australian Country Choice.

Brothers Tom and Connor Lyons, Wambiana Station, Charters Towers.

Visiting from the Netherlands is Rabobank's Ciska van den Berg who caught up with Alex Kelly, Rabobank, Brisbane.

Michael Lyons Wambiana Station, Charters Towers with David Camm, Natal Downs, Charters Towers.

Karen Britton and Andrew Moore, Lucrana Simmental Stud, Texas.

Coffee time for Sam Graham, AACo, Brisbane and Jim Tidmarsh and Christian Coffey both of ACC's Brindley Park.

Fairfax Media's head of agricultural publishing, John Warlters caught up with Will Banks, Rabobank at the breakfast.

Jackie and Demi Bella were visiting from Ilbilbie, outside Mackay.

Grace and Hollie Harrington, Harrington Systems, Richmond. Tweet Facebook of

Dozens of beef producers and industry representatives gathered at the Rockhampton Leagues Club this morning (Tuesday) to hear the latest on trends in the US beef market at the Rabobank Beef Breakfast.



Guests were treated to a presentation from respected US Rabobank animal protein analyst, Don Close who provided first-hand insights into the impact of ongoing drought conditions in parts of the US on herd size, export markets and domestic prices.



Mr Close said that despite some challenges, it was an exciting time for the global beef industry.

“I have never seen a global marketplace that is as exciting as the one we are in now,” he said.

Mr Close said there were “incredible opportunities” in markets such as China and Africa and cited trends around home delivered food services and meal kits.

He also answered questions on issues such as animal welfare and the rise of synthetic meats.

On the issue of ‘fake’ meats, Mr Close said developing products such as synthetic proteins may be beneficial in helping to feed a growing global population.

But he stressed, beef industries must push back against such products being labeled ‘meat’.

Mr Close said beef producers could learn from the dairy sector which has faced challenges around products labeled as ‘milk’ derived from produce such as nuts and soybeans.

More on Mr Close’s presentation to come.

The story Rabobank Breakfast tackles US beef trends first appeared on Queensland Country Life.