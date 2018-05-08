Judge: Marty Rowlands,KBV Simmentals, Murphy’s Creek
Associate: Louise Wilson, Taroela Brafords, Mitchell
No. of exhibits: 69 head
Calf champion male : Little Valley Jackkpot, Little Valley Brafords, Casino, NSW
Reserve calf champion male: Little Valley Anthem, Litte Valley Brafords
Calf champion female: Carinya Tilda, Carinya Brafords, Dulacca
Reserve calf champion :Neimen Honey 827, Ascot Neimen Brafords, Banana
Junior champion bull: Ascot Hyde, Ascot Neimen Brafords
Reserve junior champion bull: Edengarry Matador, Edengarry Brafords, Kunwarara
Junior champion female: Edengarry Winx, Edengarry Brafords
Reserve junior champion female:Downfall Creek Floss, Downfall Creek, Brafords, Gulububa
Senior champion bull: Strathgyle Washington, Strathgyle Brafords, Bell
Reserve senior champion bull: Ascot Henry, Ascot Neimen Brafords, Banana
Senior champion female: Kioma Marmalade, Dean and Melissa Graham, Kingaroy
Reserve senior champion female: Harriet Valley Quela, Harriet Valley, Gayndah
Grand champion bull:Strathgyle Washington, Strathgyle Brafords, Bell
Grand champion female: Kioma Marmalade, Dean and Melissa Graham, Kingaroy
The story Braford ribbons evenly distributed first appeared on Queensland Country Life.