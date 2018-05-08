Braford ribbons evenly distributed

Beef 2018: Braford results


The Braford judging is finished and Beef 2018, so see who won.

Breed: Braford 

Grand champion Braford bull Strathgyle Washington (P) exhibited by the McNamara family, Strathgyle Brafords Bell, and is with Dane Pearce, Landmark, judge Marty Rowlands, held by Kate McNamara, and breed patron Larry Acton. Picture: Helen Walker

Judge: Marty Rowlands,KBV Simmentals, Murphy’s Creek

Associate: Louise Wilson, Taroela Brafords, Mitchell 

No. of exhibits: 69 head

Calf champion male : Little Valley Jackkpot, Little Valley Brafords, Casino, NSW  

Reserve calf champion male: Little Valley Anthem, Litte Valley Brafords 

Calf champion female: Carinya Tilda, Carinya Brafords, Dulacca 

Reserve calf champion :Neimen Honey 827, Ascot Neimen Brafords, Banana

Junior champion bull: Ascot Hyde, Ascot Neimen Brafords

Reserve junior champion bull: Edengarry Matador, Edengarry Brafords, Kunwarara 

Junior champion female: Edengarry Winx, Edengarry Brafords 

Reserve junior champion female:Downfall Creek Floss, Downfall Creek, Brafords, Gulububa

Senior champion bull:  Strathgyle Washington, Strathgyle Brafords, Bell

Reserve senior champion bull: Ascot Henry, Ascot Neimen Brafords, Banana

Senior champion female: Kioma Marmalade, Dean and Melissa Graham, Kingaroy

Reserve senior champion female: Harriet Valley Quela, Harriet Valley, Gayndah

Grand champion bull:Strathgyle Washington, Strathgyle Brafords, Bell

Grand champion female: Kioma Marmalade, Dean and Melissa Graham, Kingaroy

