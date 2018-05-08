AUSTRALIAN agriculture is on the cusp of something big. That’s the key message delivered at the Westpac breakfast at Beef 2018 on Tuesday.

Westpac Agribusiness general manager Steve Hannan said by 2050, the world will need almost 50 per cent more food.

“We’re facing a global food shortage – it’s real,” Mr Hannan said.



“The UN estimates that our global population will increase from 7.6 billion today to over 9 billion by 2050.”

He said the opportunity for Australian farmers was that nutritious food would become more expensive, driven by demand.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to revolutionise our future food and fibre production,” Mr Hannan said.

“The beef industry is our country’s largest agricultural enterprise and more than half of Australia’s 26 million cattle are located in northern Australia,” he said.

“The world wants our food, they want our beef, and this opportunity is on our doorstep. It’s an exciting time for current and future generations.”

Mr Hannan said Beef 2018 helped to make Australian businesses stronger, by connecting the right people to share practical knowledge around how we can adapt, grow and innovate.

“To have thousands of people who are passionate about beef come together from around the world, says a lot of about this industry and the people in it,” Mr Hannan said.

“Collaboration and innovation are incredibly important to the future of farming in Australia.”

The story Ag on cusp of ‘something big’ first appeared on Queensland Country Life.