Small but quality Hereford showing

Grand champion Hereford bull Cootharaba Explicit exhibited by Ian and Ian and Anne Galloway Cootharaba Beef Genetics, Roma with judge Ben Davies judge, Andrew Donohue CEO Hereford Australia, and held by Chris Law. Picture: Jane Lowe

Cootharaba claims grand champion Hereford bull.

Breed: Hereford

Judge: Ben Davies 

No. of exhibits: 15

Calf champion female: Binara Kalara No 61, Dowlands College, Toowoomba

Reserve calf champion female: Devon Court Min N110, Devon Court Herefords, Drillham.

Junior champion bull: Devon Court Advance M240, Devon Court Herefords

Reserve junior champion bull: Devon court Advance M157, Devon Court Herefords

Senior champion bull: Cootharaba Explicit, Galloway Cattle Co, Roma

Reserve senior champion bull: Devon Court Eclipse, Devon Court Herefords

Senior champion female: Binara Miss Minerva L030, Binara Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi

Reserve senior champion female: Devon Court Dulice L96, Devon Court Herefords

Grand champion bull: Cootharaba Explicit, Galloway Cattle Co, Roma

Grand champion female: Binara Miss Minerva L030, Binara Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi

