Small but quality Hereford showing

Breed: Hereford
Judge: Ben Davies
No. of exhibits: 15
Calf champion female: Binara Kalara No 61, Dowlands College, Toowoomba
Reserve calf champion female: Devon Court Min N110, Devon Court Herefords, Drillham.
Junior champion bull: Devon Court Advance M240, Devon Court Herefords
Reserve junior champion bull: Devon court Advance M157, Devon Court Herefords
Senior champion bull: Cootharaba Explicit, Galloway Cattle Co, Roma
Reserve senior champion bull: Devon Court Eclipse, Devon Court Herefords
Senior champion female: Binara Miss Minerva L030, Binara Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi
Reserve senior champion female: Devon Court Dulice L96, Devon Court Herefords
Grand champion bull: Cootharaba Explicit, Galloway Cattle Co, Roma
Grand champion female: Binara Miss Minerva L030, Binara Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi
