Rolling Thunder wins Murray Grey bull

Grand champion Murray Grey bull, Shell-Dee Rolling Thunder, held by Dean Rusmassen with stud owner Marilyn Hansen and Shelly Hansen, Kingaroy, plus John Brandon, Boomerang Park, Yangan.

Grand champion Murray Grey bull, Shell-Dee Rolling Thunder, held by Dean Rusmassen with stud owner Marilyn Hansen and Shelly Hansen, Kingaroy, plus John Brandon, Boomerang Park, Yangan.

The Muarry Grey grand champion bull has been won by Shell-Dee Rolling Thunder at Beef Australia 2018 stud cattle judging.

Breed: Murray Grey

Judge: Tim Bayliss, Dorrigo

No. of exhibits: 13

Calf champion male: Shell-Dee Icon, Marilyn Hansen

Reserve calf champion male: Calaiden Parker, Patrick Bohan

Calf champion female: Baroona Park Sapphire, David Taylor

Reserve calf champion female: Aztec Downs Parker, Kasandra Pedler

Junior champion bull: Kingsgrove Magnus, Mathew & Kathryn Rose

Reserve junior champion bull: Shell-Dee Blockbuster, Marilyn Hansen

Junior champion female: Baroona Park Rose M10, David Taylor

Reserve junior champion female: Kingsgrove Izzy, Mathew & Kathryn Rose

Senior champion bull: Shell-Dee Rolling Thunder, Marilyn Hansen

Reserve senior champion bull: Baroona Park Richmond, David Taylor

Senior champion female: Baroona Park Scarlett, Mathew & Kathryn Rose

Reserve senior champion female:

Grand champion bull: Shell-Dee Rolling Thunder, Marilyn Hansen

Grand champion female: Baroona Park Scarlett, Mathew & Kathryn Rose

Grand champion Murray Grey female, Baroona Park Scarlett with 3-month-old calf at foot, held by Kathryn Rose, Wellcamp and Pat Bohan holds the calf, plus Murray Grey Society president Rob Walker.

Grand champion Murray Grey female, Baroona Park Scarlett with 3-month-old calf at foot, held by Kathryn Rose, Wellcamp and Pat Bohan holds the calf, plus Murray Grey Society president Rob Walker.

