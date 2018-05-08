Rolling Thunder wins Murray Grey bull

Breed: Murray Grey
Judge: Tim Bayliss, Dorrigo
No. of exhibits: 13
Calf champion male: Shell-Dee Icon, Marilyn Hansen
Reserve calf champion male: Calaiden Parker, Patrick Bohan
Calf champion female: Baroona Park Sapphire, David Taylor
Reserve calf champion female: Aztec Downs Parker, Kasandra Pedler
Junior champion bull: Kingsgrove Magnus, Mathew & Kathryn Rose
Reserve junior champion bull: Shell-Dee Blockbuster, Marilyn Hansen
Junior champion female: Baroona Park Rose M10, David Taylor
Reserve junior champion female: Kingsgrove Izzy, Mathew & Kathryn Rose
Senior champion bull: Shell-Dee Rolling Thunder, Marilyn Hansen
Reserve senior champion bull: Baroona Park Richmond, David Taylor
Senior champion female: Baroona Park Scarlett, Mathew & Kathryn Rose
Reserve senior champion female:
Grand champion bull: Shell-Dee Rolling Thunder, Marilyn Hansen
Grand champion female: Baroona Park Scarlett, Mathew & Kathryn Rose
