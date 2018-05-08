Budget snapshot: What it means for farmers and rural and regional Australia

Regional Australian Budget includes new initiatives for roads, health, trade and technology.

The pre-election Federal Budget handed down by Treasurer Scott Morrison in Canberra tonight contained few major surprises for the bush.

But the Coalition's agenda builds on the infrastructure and agricultural focus which had the $10 billion Inland Rail freight project as its centrepiece last year.

"We have invested at record levels to build the roads, railways, airports and energy infrastructure Australia needs for the future," Mr Morrison said.

"Landmark export trade deals are backing our farmers, miners, manufacturers and service industries to crack new markets."

Here are some of the quick points that matter to farmers and regional and rural Australians:

► The popular small business $20,000 instant asset write-off has been extended for a third year, to June 30, 2019

► Doctors will be able to complete their full training program, from start to finish, at regional university campuses in NSW and Victoria for the first time. Read more here.

► Australia's biosecurity is set to benefit to the tune of $121.6 million and ag export growth to $51.5m in new initiative big spends. More here.

► More than $260m for new satellite technology to enhance GPS applications such as smart farming. Read more here

► The Roads of Strategic Importance program received $3.5b for upgrades to key regional freight corridors. More here

► The Bruce Highway in Queensland gets $3.3b for upgrades. Read more here.

► A third round of the Building Better Regions fund got $200m to fund local governments and not-for-profit organisations to develop ner commercial enterprises. Read more here.