Western Australia has dominated the Beef Australia 2018 national carcase competition with Bruce Campbell and family, Cooara, Keysbrook, WA taking out top honors.



The Campbell family’s Angus/Charoalis-cross vealer milk steer was awarded ANZ Achievement Award overall champion carcase. The family also won ANZ Achievement Award reserve champion carcase, plus Beef Australia Highest Points Pen Award and Beef Australia reserve champion pen award.

The Pearson family, Lake Preston Feedlot, Myalup, WA took out the MSA Index Award with their Wagyu/Angus-cross carcase entry.

Campbell’s crowned champion carcase winner Michael Crowley, MLA with MSA Index highest points winner Geoff Pearson.

Mark Bennett, ANZ with carcase competition grand champion winner Bruce Campbell.

John Bendotti, Pemberton, WA, Noel Grant, GDL and Lisa Bendotti won class 2 - pen of three heavy trade steers or heifers pasture fed 260 to 340kg.

Ian McCamley, Beef carcase committee with Kerry and Colin Thexton, Northcliff, WA who won class 3 - pen of three export chiller bullocks pasture fed 300kg to 420kg.

Terry Nolan, Cooloola Blonde d'Aquitaine, Gympie won class 4 - pen of three meduim trade chiller steers or heifers grain fed 180 to 260kg.

Geoff Pearson, Lake Preston Feedlot, Myalup, WA who won class 5 - pen of three heavy trade chiller steers or heifers grain fed 260 to 340kg with Jess Loughland.

Mark Inglis, JBS with Ben Mayne, NSW who won class 6 - pen of three export chiller bullocks grain fed 300 to 420kg.

Lachlan James, Wallawong Premium Beef, Gunnedah, NSW who won class 7 - unrestricted feeding pen of three heavy chiller steers or heifers 260 to 340kg.

Bruce Campbell and daughter Bryden Campbell, Cooara, Keysbrook, WA won class 1 - pen of three medium trade chiller steers pasture fed 180 to 260kg.

National Beef Carcase Competition chairman David Hill.

Winners list

Class 1: Pen of three medium trade chiller steers or heifers pasture fed – 180 – 260 kg

1. AS & M Campbell

2. AS & M Campbell

3. G & B Bendotti

4. Nick Bagshaw

5. Nick Bagshaw

6. Branga Plains Pastoral Company

Class 2: Pen of three heavy trade steers or heifers pasture fed – 260.1 – 340 kg

1. G & B Bendotti

2. G & B Bendotti

3. AS & M Campbell

4. Branga Plains Pastoral Company

5. Deleah Morawitz

6. Banna Holdings

Class 3: Pen of three export chiller bullocks pasture fed – 300 – 420 kg

1. Blue River Grazing

2. Branga Plains Pastoral Company

3. Paul and Sandra Francis

4. G Morgan & Co

5. Milton & Gaylene de Jonge

6. Blue River Grazing

Class 4: Pen of three medium trade chiller steers or heifers grain fed – 180 – 260 kg

1. Cooloola Blondes

2. Ron & Janine Black

3. Cooloola Blondes

4. Riverglen Pastoral

5. Jeanne Seifert & Ian Stark

6. RA & JL Sherry

Class 5: Pen of three heavy trade chiller steers or heifers grain fed – 260.1 – 340 kg

1. TW Pearson and Son

2. John and Elizabeth Manchee

3. Angus Pastoral Co

4. Angus Pastoral Co

5. Frogmore Grazing Co

6. Angus Pastoral Co

Class 6: Pen of three export chiller bullocks grain fed – 300 – 420 kg

1. Texas Angus

2. NJ & EA Cook

3. Harvest Road Beef

4. John & Elizabeth Manchee

5. James Crawford

6. Moongool Charolais

Class 7: Unrestricted Feeding – Pen of three heavy chiller steers or heifers – 260.1-340 kg

1. Wallawong Premium Beef & H Birchall

2. John Drinkwater

3. John & Elizabeth Manchee

4. John & Elizabeth Manchee

5. John Drinkwater

6. Cooloola Blondes

