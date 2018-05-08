Industry leaders Budget breakdown

The Regional Australia Institute and Agribusiness Australia have highlighted key measures in the Federal Budget’s impact on the bush and the farm sector.

RAI Australia Institute was backed with $1.2 million in funding over the coming four years. Chief executive jack Archer listed five key Budget measures.

Regional employment trials

This new program will see ten selected regional trial sites get help so that they can better respond to their particular employment challenges. Communities in these trial sites will develop tailored employment solutions at a local level.

The program should also deliver key evidence and lessons to help regions better access localised employment services. Additionally employment facilitators will be engaged to work with Regional Development Australia (RDA) Committees to generate projects and connect with local stakeholders which extends the role of the RDAs in regional issues following recent reforms.

Infrastructure funding

The Budget announced a series of new regional projects as part of its on-going $75 billion National Infrastructure Pipeline, building on the commitments made in the last Budget.

A new Roads of Strategic Importance initiative will target upgrades to key regional roads and freight routes.

An additional $200 million was announced for a third round of Building Better Regions Fund.

Rural health and aged care

An $83.3 million Stronger Rural Health Strategy will help align the distribution of health workforce to areas of greatest need and build the capacity of medical practitioner workforce. This includes a few initiatives including the establishment of five regional medical schools, workforce incentive programs, additional vocational training places and training programs. Importantly, the role of nurses and allied health workers will also feature in the strategy.

Aged care in rural, regional and remote areas got a boost with $146m over the next four years to help improve the access to aged care services for people in these areas. This funding will focus on building improvement and urgent maintenance, and expanding culturally appropriate aged care in Indigenous communities.

Education

This Budget outlined the first aspects of the Government’s response to the Independent Review into Regional, Rural and Remote Education.

The Budget allocated $28.2m over four years to expanded higher education places for sub bachelor students from remote and regional areas. There will be an additional 185 commencing Commonwealth supported bachelor places from 2019 for students studying in regional study hubs.

Agribusiness Australia chief executive Tim Burrows welcomed new biosecurity measures, and said freight funding to improve export links for commodities.

“But more needs to be done,” Mr Burrows said.

“Australia’s proximity to Asian markets provides some advantages over other agricultural produce exporters, but this does not guarantee future export success. The announcement regarding agricultural trade counsellors is a positive step.”

Mr Burrows said innovation and research and development need more attention.

“Despite proven long-term benefits and strong evidence of productivity growth, public investment and support for R&D has been declining since the 1970s. We need this and future budgets to enhance community knowledge and understanding of agriculture.

“More broadly, we also support the Government’s investments in rural health. People who work in agricultural often live and work in the regions, and they deserve access to quality services along with their city counterparts.”