WA’s Campbell family crowned national carcase champions

Western Australia has dominated the Beef Australia 2018 national carcase competition with Bruce Campbell and family, Cooara, Keysbrook, WA taking out top honors.
The Campbell family’s Angus/Charoalis-cross vealer milk steer was awarded ANZ Achievement Award overall champion carcase. The family also won ANZ Achievement Award reserve champion carcase, plus Beef Australia Highest Points Pen Award and Beef Australia reserve champion pen award.
The Pearson family, Lake Preston Feedlot, Myalup, WA took out the MSA Index Award with their Wagyu/Angus-cross carcase entry.
Winners list
Class 1: Pen of three medium trade chiller steers or heifers pasture fed – 180 – 260 kg
1. AS & M Campbell
2. AS & M Campbell
3. G & B Bendotti
4. Nick Bagshaw
5. Nick Bagshaw
6. Branga Plains Pastoral Company
Class 2: Pen of three heavy trade steers or heifers pasture fed – 260.1 – 340 kg
1. G & B Bendotti
2. G & B Bendotti
3. AS & M Campbell
4. Branga Plains Pastoral Company
5. Deleah Morawitz
6. Banna Holdings
Class 3: Pen of three export chiller bullocks pasture fed – 300 – 420 kg
1. Blue River Grazing
2. Branga Plains Pastoral Company
3. Paul and Sandra Francis
4. G Morgan & Co
5. Milton & Gaylene de Jonge
6. Blue River Grazing
Class 4: Pen of three medium trade chiller steers or heifers grain fed – 180 – 260 kg
1. Cooloola Blondes
2. Ron & Janine Black
3. Cooloola Blondes
4. Riverglen Pastoral
5. Jeanne Seifert & Ian Stark
6. RA & JL Sherry
Class 5: Pen of three heavy trade chiller steers or heifers grain fed – 260.1 – 340 kg
1. TW Pearson and Son
2. John and Elizabeth Manchee
3. Angus Pastoral Co
4. Angus Pastoral Co
5. Frogmore Grazing Co
6. Angus Pastoral Co
Class 6: Pen of three export chiller bullocks grain fed – 300 – 420 kg
1. Texas Angus
2. NJ & EA Cook
3. Harvest Road Beef
4. John & Elizabeth Manchee
5. James Crawford
6. Moongool Charolais
Class 7: Unrestricted Feeding – Pen of three heavy chiller steers or heifers – 260.1-340 kg
1. Wallawong Premium Beef & H Birchall
2. John Drinkwater
3. John & Elizabeth Manchee
4. John & Elizabeth Manchee
5. John Drinkwater
6. Cooloola Blondes