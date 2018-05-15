Telpara Hills Brangus females hit $42,000 at Beef 2018

It was a buzz on activity at Telpara Hills Brangus Elite Genetics Sale held at Beef Australia 2018 in Rockhampton last Monday.



A complete clearance of 16 females, five bulls, two semen packages and 12 embryo packages was recorded by the Pearce family with the offering in strong demand.

It was Telpara Hills Miss High Quality 541M15 that took the top gong selling for $42,000 to Theg Brangus, Coffs Harbour, NSW.

The 26-month-old daughter of MC High Quality 535Y sold pregnancy tested in calf to MC Granite 834B.

The second top money was paid by a partnership between Notta Ranch, Canada and Hidden Valley Speckle Park, Dungay, NSW for Telpara Hills Miss Hollywood 801M11.

USA Brangus breeders Lake Majestic, Alabama parted with $32,000 for Telpara Hills Miss Vin Diesel 541L82 who will calve in June to Telpara Hills Place Your Bets 392K24.

While Telpara Hills Miss Foundation 541M28 fetched $28,000 selling to Inkerman Grazing, Bowen.

In total a complete clearance of 14 heifers sold for a $19,071 average.

While two cows sold to $16,000 for Telpara Hills Miss Csonka 541H18 to Inkerman Grazing for an average of $10,500.

Telpara Hills Carbine 541M17, a full brother to the top price heifer Miss High Quality 541M15, made the top money of $28,000 to Capella producers WL and FH Eyles.



Jaggan producers, Warren and Yolande Entsch, parted with $22,000 in order to secure Telpara Hills Lawman 468L39, a son of Telpara Hills Vin Diesel 541H16.



The five bulls offered sold for an average of $19,400.

Two semen packages of five units each in Telpara Hills Ace of Spades 541K65 sold for $3500 per package to Stockyard International, Tamworth, NSW and Kappernick Farming, Gin Gin.

A package of five embryos sired by BWCC Big Town 192B16 out of Telpara Hills Miss Thurston 468L13 sold to Inkerman Grazing for $2300 per embryo.

While five embryos sired by Mr New Blood 50H out of Telpara Hills Miss Final Cut 541L70 to a South Australian buyer through Spence Dix and Co.

In total 54 embryos averaged $1409 per embryo.

The sale was conducted by Elders Rural Services with Brian Wedemeyer and Michael Smith sharing the duties.

The story Telpara Hills Brangus females hit $42,000 at Beef 2018 first appeared on Queensland Country Life.