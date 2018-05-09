The enduring value of the jackaroo system was in the spotlight during the junior judging at the state sheep show at Blackall on the weekend.



Reilly Gall, Egelabra Merino Stud, NSW, was the winner of the Merino fleece young judges award, with Lach Munro, Barcaldine Down second and Matt Kelly, Haddon Rig, NSW third.



In the junior sheep judging, sponsored by AgForce, it was Lach in third place and Matt in second place, with Barcaldine Downs’ Jed Morrison in first place. Reilly and Jed compete in Perth in 2019.

The story Junior wool and sheep judge wins first appeared on Queensland Country Life.