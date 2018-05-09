The breed also had the largest class parading on the grounds on the day, when 33 bulls in the 17-18 month class were shown.
The story Photos: ringside at Santa Gertrudis judging first appeared on Queensland Country Life.
There were plenty of people watching on as the Santa Gertrudis breed presented its largest line-up ever for a Beef Australia show at Rockhampton on Tuesday.
There were plenty of people watching on as the Santa Gertrudis breed presented its largest line-up ever for a Beef Australia show at Rockhampton on Tuesday.
The breed also had the largest class parading on the grounds on the day, when 33 bulls in the 17-18 month class were shown.
The story Photos: ringside at Santa Gertrudis judging first appeared on Queensland Country Life.