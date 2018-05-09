Photos: ringside at Santa Gertrudis judging

There were plenty of people watching on as the Santa Gertrudis breed presented its largest line-up ever for a Beef Australia show at Rockhampton on Tuesday.

The breed also had the largest class parading on the grounds on the day, when 33 bulls in the 17-18 month class were shown.

  • Ray Humphries and Valda Shewell, Wellbatch Santa Gertrudis stud, Mummulgum, Casino, NSW.

  • Mick and Sue Symes, Eidsvold, and their daughter, Charmaine Symes, Thangool.

  • One of the big junior Santa Gertrudis classes being judged.

  • Jack Becker, Taroom, Brian Phillips, Wandoan.

  • Bella, Kathleen and Abbey Franz, Jandowae.

  • Longreach Pastoral College students volunteering - Adam Bruggy, Bronte Cook, and Pru Gardner.

  • Evelyn and Ken O'Brien, Comet, with Matt Comiskey, Port Wine, Alpha.

  • Santa Gertrudis veterans who couldn't stay away - Terry Russell, Swan Hill, Blackall, Rosemary Champion, Longway, Longreach, and Anthony Coates, Buderim.

  • Scott and Julie McGuigan, Thangool.

  • Santa Gertrudis ring volunteer, Eustie King, Rockhampton, with Trish and Russell Pearson, Bull Creek, McKinlay.

  • Rob Sinnamon, Yugilbar, with Sarah and Baillieu Myer, watching the Santa Gertrudis judging.

  • Debra Tilley, SGBAA, and Nigel Ferguson, Santa Gertrudis classifier.

  • Bronwyn and Tex Burnham, Boogalgoopal Brahman stud, took a peek at the Santa Gertrudis ring.

  • John Hunt, Cowra, NSW and Steve Franco, Tamworth, NSW.

  • Santa Gertrudis CEO, Stephen Ware, with Andrew Chapman, Calliope, and Shannon Gardner, Allora.

  • Glen Shelley, Nebo, with Tony and William Prentice, Jamar Santa Gertrudis stud, Emerald.

Photos by Sally Cripps

