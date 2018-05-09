Queensland Simmental’s top Beef 2018

Beef 2018; Simmental stud cattle judging results


Studstock
Grand champion Simmental bull, Meldon Park Major Player, with judges Charlie Salter and Matt Ahern, stud co-principle Lis Skene, Celcil Plains, handler Ben Passmore and Landmark's Richard Meacle.

All the results from the Simmental stud cattle judging ring on Wednesday.

Breed: Simmental

Judge: Matt Ahern, Romagnola Beef Genetics, Roma

No. of exhibits: 81

Calf champion male: Meldon Park Nitro, Skene family

Reserve calf champion male: KBV Norbert, KBV Simmentals

Calf champion female: Savannah Zoe N04, Vaughan Campagnolo, SA

Reserve calf champion female: Mala-Daki Lilibet N007, J & J Impey, NSW

Junior champion bull: Savannah Mississippi, Vaughan Campagnolo, SA

Reserve junior champion bull: Meldon Park Man-Up, Skene family

Junior champion female: Blue Dog Fly 72, Bradshaw family

Reserve junior champion female: Meldon Park Miss Montana, Skene family

Senior champion bull: Meldon Park Major Player, Skene family

Reserve senior champion bull: Meldon Park Money Bags, Skene family

Senior champion female: Blue Dog Kogan, Bradshaw family

Reserve senior champion female: Savannah Dharma M15, Vaughan Campagnolo, SA

Grand champion bull: Meldon Park Major Player, Skene family

Grand champion female: Blue Dog Kogan, Bradshaw family

Grand champion Simmental female, Blue Dog Kogan with six-month-old calf at foot, pictured with Landmark's James Saunder, stud principles Doug and Jan Bradshaw, Wandoan, handlers Anthony Flint and Scott Lintott, plus judge Matt Ahern and associate judge Charlie Salter.

