Queensland Simmental’s top Beef 2018

Breed: Simmental
Judge: Matt Ahern, Romagnola Beef Genetics, Roma
No. of exhibits: 81
Calf champion male: Meldon Park Nitro, Skene family
Reserve calf champion male: KBV Norbert, KBV Simmentals
Calf champion female: Savannah Zoe N04, Vaughan Campagnolo, SA
Reserve calf champion female: Mala-Daki Lilibet N007, J & J Impey, NSW
Junior champion bull: Savannah Mississippi, Vaughan Campagnolo, SA
Reserve junior champion bull: Meldon Park Man-Up, Skene family
Junior champion female: Blue Dog Fly 72, Bradshaw family
Reserve junior champion female: Meldon Park Miss Montana, Skene family
Senior champion bull: Meldon Park Major Player, Skene family
Reserve senior champion bull: Meldon Park Money Bags, Skene family
Senior champion female: Blue Dog Kogan, Bradshaw family
Reserve senior champion female: Savannah Dharma M15, Vaughan Campagnolo, SA
Grand champion bull: Meldon Park Major Player, Skene family
Grand champion female: Blue Dog Kogan, Bradshaw family
