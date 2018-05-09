The Brangus Society were proudly the fourth largest breed on show at Beef Australia 2018 with 190 exhibits.
Results from Wednesday’s judging in centre ring are as follows:
Breed: Brangus
Judge: David Greenup, Rosevale Santa Gertrudis Stud
No. of exhibits: 190
Calf champion male: Redline Napoleon 7/242, Redline Cattle Company
Reserve calf champion male: Oaklands Prime Time, Oaklands Brangus
Calf champion female: Greenacre Miss Foundation 15N, Greenacre Brangus
Reserve calf champion female: Forest Hills Fantasy 1200, Forest Hills Brangus
Junior champion bull: Lazy S Mr Bojangles, Lazy S Brangus
Reserve junior champion bull: Charlevue Blacksoil, Charlevue Cattle Company
Junior champion female: Voewood Mercedes, Voewood Brangus
Reserve junior champion female: Glen Heart Dollie, Glenheart
Senior champion bull: Charlevue Bid Baldy 11-16, Charlevue Cattle Company
Reserve senior champion bull: Bimbadeen Q Nashville, Bimbadeen Cattle Company
Senior champion female: Diamond Valley Miss Foundation 468L, Diamond Valley Brangus P/L
Reserve senior champion female: Beejay Lace, Beejay Brangus
Grand champion bull: Charlevue Bid Baldy 11-16, Charlevue Cattle Company
Grand champion female: Diamond Valley Miss Foundation 468L, Diamond Valley Brangus P/L
The story Brangus results at Beef 2018 first appeared on Queensland Country Life.