Brangus results at Beef 2018

A total of 190 male and female Brangus exhibits were shown in centre ring at Beef Australia 2018 on Wednesday.

The Brangus Society were proudly the fourth largest breed on show at Beef Australia 2018 with 190 exhibits.

Results from Wednesday’s judging in centre ring are as follows:

Breed: Brangus

Judge: David Greenup, Rosevale Santa Gertrudis Stud

No. of exhibits: 190

Calf champion male: Redline Napoleon 7/242, Redline Cattle Company

Reserve calf champion male: Oaklands Prime Time, Oaklands Brangus

Calf champion female: Greenacre Miss Foundation 15N, Greenacre Brangus

Reserve calf champion female: Forest Hills Fantasy 1200, Forest Hills Brangus

Junior champion bull: Lazy S Mr Bojangles, Lazy S Brangus

Reserve junior champion bull: Charlevue Blacksoil, Charlevue Cattle Company

Junior champion female: Voewood Mercedes, Voewood Brangus

Reserve junior champion female: Glen Heart Dollie, Glenheart

Senior champion bull: Charlevue Bid Baldy 11-16, Charlevue Cattle Company 

Reserve senior champion bull: Bimbadeen Q Nashville, Bimbadeen Cattle Company

Senior champion female: Diamond Valley Miss Foundation 468L, Diamond Valley Brangus P/L

Reserve senior champion female: Beejay Lace, Beejay Brangus

Grand champion bull: Charlevue Bid Baldy 11-16, Charlevue Cattle Company 

Grand champion female: Diamond Valley Miss Foundation 468L, Diamond Valley Brangus P/L

