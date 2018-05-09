Negotiations continue on Stornoway

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Jambin property Stormoway, which was passed in for $4.5 million at a Landmark Harcourts auction during Beef 2018.



Five parties registered to bid on the property, but the auction stalled after the single opening bid from the floor.

The Callide Valley property is described as being predominantly softwood scrub country with improved pastures, including 485ha of established leucaena.

Stornoway covers 2089ha (5162 acres) and is currently carrying 1100 steers.



Located 35km from Biloela, Stornoway is well watered with 16 dams and permanent water holes in Bell Creek.

The property is divided into 13 paddocks and has two laneways leading to the steel cattle yards.

Improvements include a well maintained high-set, four bedroom homestead set in well-established gardens, three machinery and storage sheds.

Contact Ross Jorgensen, 0427 124 069, or Ray Taylor, 0409 499 640, Landmark Harcourts.

