Glenlands wins grand champion Droughtmaster bull

Beef 2018 Droughtmaster results


Grand and senior champion Droughtmaster bull Glenlands J Voltage exhibited by Glenlands Droughtmasters, Bouldercombe, is held by Jason Childs,with associated judge Steve Hayes, judge Rob Sinnamon, president of the Droughtmaster Society, Paul Laycock and Mark Scholes, Landmark, Rockhampton. Picture: Kelly Butterworth

Find out who won the broad ribbons in the Droughtmaster ring at Beef 2018.

Breed: Droughtmaster 

Judge: Rob Sinnamon, Yulgibar, Baryulgil, NSW

Associate: Steve Hayes, The Gardens, Alice Springs, NT  

No. of exhibits: 228 head

Calf champion male: Hamadra Houston, Hamadra Droughtmasters, Blackwater

Reserve calf champion male: Hamadra Hadleigh, Hamadra Droughtmasters

Calf champion female: Glenlands J Wishful, Glenlands Droughtmasters, Bouldercombe 

Reserve calf champion female: Rondel Violet, Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton

Junior champion bull: Glenlands D Whiskey, Glenlands Droughtmasters

Reserve junior champion bull: Glenlands D Winchester, Glenlands Droughtmasters

Junior champion female: Hamadra Hailey, Hamadra Droughtmasters

Reserve junior champion female: Glenlands D Whitney, Glenlands Droughtmasters

Senior champion bull: Glenlands J Voltage, Glenlands Droughtmasters

Reserve senior champion bull: Glenlands J Velocity, Glenlands Droughtmasters

Senior champion female: Farogan Valley Aura, exhibited by Farogan Valley, Kandanga 

Reserve senior champion female: Glenlands Vaneeta, Glenlands Droughtmasters

Grand champion bull: Glenlands J Velocity, Glenlands Droughtmasters

Grand champion female :Farogan Valley Aura, exhibited by Farogan Valley

The story Glenlands wins grand champion Droughtmaster bull first appeared on Queensland Country Life.

