Breed: Droughtmaster
Judge: Rob Sinnamon, Yulgibar, Baryulgil, NSW
Associate: Steve Hayes, The Gardens, Alice Springs, NT
No. of exhibits: 228 head
Calf champion male: Hamadra Houston, Hamadra Droughtmasters, Blackwater
Reserve calf champion male: Hamadra Hadleigh, Hamadra Droughtmasters
Calf champion female: Glenlands J Wishful, Glenlands Droughtmasters, Bouldercombe
Reserve calf champion female: Rondel Violet, Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton
Junior champion bull: Glenlands D Whiskey, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Reserve junior champion bull: Glenlands D Winchester, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Junior champion female: Hamadra Hailey, Hamadra Droughtmasters
Reserve junior champion female: Glenlands D Whitney, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Senior champion bull: Glenlands J Voltage, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Reserve senior champion bull: Glenlands J Velocity, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Senior champion female: Farogan Valley Aura, exhibited by Farogan Valley, Kandanga
Reserve senior champion female: Glenlands Vaneeta, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Grand champion bull: Glenlands J Velocity, Glenlands Droughtmasters
Grand champion female :Farogan Valley Aura, exhibited by Farogan Valley
The story Glenlands wins grand champion Droughtmaster bull first appeared on Queensland Country Life.