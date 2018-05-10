Nobbs named replacement Beef 2018 interbreed cattle judge

Beef Australia has appointed Brett Nobbs, NCC Brahmans, Duaringa as a replacement judge in the 2018 stud cattle interbreed.

Beef 2018’s stud cattle judging interbreed will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Nobbs replaces Brett Kinnon, Bungoona Brahmans, Clermont who reportedly withdraw from his duties judging the interbreed bulls due to illness.

Mr Nobbs will be joined by Donna Robson, Flemington Limousin Stud, Adelong, NSW and Matthew Welsh, Huntington Charbrays, Taroom to officate the Beef Australia 2018 stud cattle interbreed competitions.

Beef 2018 stud cattle breed judges

Given the task to sort through and appraise the massive Droughtmaster line-up is respected New South Wales cattleman, Rob Sinnamon, Yulgilbar Santa Gertrudis Stud, near Grafton. Other breeds with larger entries include the Brahmans with 191 head and they will be judged by Rodger Jefferies, Elrose Station, Cloncurry. David Greenup, Rosevale Santa Gertudis Stud, Jandowe, will officiate in the Brangus ring with 190 entries nominated. The 183 head of Santa Gertrudis cattle will be judged by David Bondfield, Palgrove, Dalveen. Santa Gertrudis breeder, Andrew Chapman, Rowanlea, Calliope will judge 116 head of Charolais. The 63 head of Brafords will be judged by Marty Rowlands, KBV Simmentals, Murphy’s Creek. David Bassingthwaighte, Waco Santa Gertudis Stud, Mungallala, will officiate over the 74 Limousins, while Steve Crowley, Tycolah Stud, Cobbadah, NSW, will sort through the same number of Angus cattle. Nebo cattleman, Ron Pullen, Wyoming, will tackle the 54 head of Bazadais, 16 Senepols and 11 Square Meaters. Ben Davies, assistant livestock manager for Thomas Foods International, South Australia, will judge the 37 head of Hereford and Poll Hereford exhibits. Don McConnel, Mt Brisbane, Esk, will judge the 21 head of Speckle Park and the 10 head of Romagnolas. Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, GK Livestock, Dalby, will judge the 39 Gelbvieh, while Berry Reynolds, Toowoomba, with judge the 11 head of Red Angus. NSW cattleman Martin Lill with tackle the 12 Ausline, one Dexter, three Bramalow and two Belgian Blue exhibits, while Renee Rutherford, Redskin, Mornish, will officiate over the 62 Australian Lowlines. Graham Brown, RSVP Droughtmasters, Windera will officiate in the Blonde d’Aquitaine ring with 37 head nominated. The 13 Fleckvieh will be judged by Peter Cook, Barana Simmentals, Coolah, NSW. Tim Bayliss, who is livestock manager for Ray White Rural, Dorrigo, NSW, will judge the 20 head of Murray Greys. Darren Childs, Glenlands Droughtmasters,Theodore, will tackle the 17 Shorthorns and four Queenslanders which will be exhibited for the first time. Matt Ahern, Roma, will judge the 49 head of Charbrays, 97 Simmentals and eight Simbrahs. Young gun Western Australian judge, Harris Thompson, who breeds both Charolais and Murray Greys will judge the 11 South Devon, four Red Poll and seven Devons. Emerald-based livestock buyer and stud Brangus breeder Michael Silvester will judge the 90 head of junior led steers, while the Charbray Society schools team judging will be officiated by Tania Sainsbury, Tanic Charolais, Monto.

The story Nobbs named replacement Beef 2018 interbreed cattle judge first appeared on Queensland Country Life.