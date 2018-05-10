It was a morning of excitement in the Blonde d’Aquitaine ring on Thursday when the calf champion male, Waite A Wyle Neptune, was crowned grand champion bull.
See the full list of results below.
Breed: Blonde d’Aquitaine
Judge: Graham Brown, RSVP Droughtmasters, Windera
No. of exhibits: 26
Calf champion male: Waite A Wyle Neptune, Waite A Wyle Blondes
Reserve calf champion male: Willroy N 763, Willroy Blondes
Calf champion female: Willroy N 501, Willroy Blondes
Reserve calf champion female: Waite A Wyle Nellie, Wait A Wyle Blondes
Junior champion bull: Renard Moneymaker, Renard Blondes
Reserve junior champion bull: Meridan Moses, Meridan Blondes
Junior champion female: Willroy M 486, Willroy Blondes
Reserve junior champion female: Monal Alina M 32, Monal Grazing Company
Senior champion bull: Renard Man Murray, Renard Blondes
Reserve senior champion bull: Boulevard Longshot, Boulevard Blondes
Senior champion female: Willroy L 455, Willroy Blondes
Reserve senior champion female: Waite A Wyle Lolly, Waite A Wyle Blondes
Grand champion bull: Waite A Wyle Neptune, Waite A Wyle Blondes
Grand champion female: Willroy L 455, Willroy Blondes
The story Blonde d’Aquitaine judging results first appeared on Queensland Country Life.