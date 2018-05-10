Blonde d’Aquitaine judging results

Winners circle: Grand champion Blonde d’Aquitaine bull Waite A Wyle Neptune, held by owner Belinda Hess, Waite A Wyle Blondes, Maclaggan, with judge Graham Brown, RSVP Droughtmasters, Windera, and Blonde d’Aquitaine federal president Brian Schneider.

A quality line up of Blonde d'Aquitaine cattle were shown through the ring at Beef Australia 2018 on Thursday.

It was a morning of excitement in the Blonde d’Aquitaine ring on Thursday when the calf champion male, Waite A Wyle Neptune, was crowned grand champion bull.

See the full list of results below.

Breed: Blonde d’Aquitaine

Judge: Graham Brown, RSVP Droughtmasters, Windera

No. of exhibits: 26

Calf champion male: Waite A Wyle Neptune, Waite A Wyle Blondes

Reserve calf champion male: Willroy N 763, Willroy Blondes

Calf champion female: Willroy N 501, Willroy Blondes

Reserve calf champion female: Waite A Wyle Nellie, Wait A Wyle Blondes

Junior champion bull: Renard Moneymaker, Renard Blondes

Reserve junior champion bull: Meridan Moses, Meridan Blondes

Junior champion female: Willroy M 486, Willroy Blondes

Reserve junior champion female: Monal Alina M 32, Monal Grazing Company

Senior champion bull: Renard Man Murray, Renard Blondes

Reserve senior champion bull: Boulevard Longshot, Boulevard Blondes

Senior champion female: Willroy L 455, Willroy Blondes

Reserve senior champion female: Waite A Wyle Lolly, Waite A Wyle Blondes

Grand champion bull: Waite A Wyle Neptune, Waite A Wyle Blondes

Grand champion female: Willroy L 455, Willroy Blondes

