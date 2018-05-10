Breed: Charolais
Judge: Andrew Chapman, Rowanlea, Calliope
No. of exhibits: 86
Calf champion male: Moongool Network, Ivan & Helen Price
Reserve calf champion male: 4 Way Noble Kahn, David Whitechurch
Calf champion female: Moongool Oregon, Ivan & Helen Price
Reserve calf champion female: Colinta Nelly (P), Gary Johncock
Junior champion bull: Moongool Monopoly, Ivan & Helen Price
Reserve junior champion bull: 4 Ways Mario (P), David Whitechurch
Junior champion female: Colinta Minnie (P), Gary Johncock
Reserve junior champion female: Tanic Naomi, Tania and Nicole Hartwig
Senior champion bull: Moongool Mr Money, Ivan & Helen Price
Reserve senior champion bull: Calais Mojo
Senior champion female: Moongool Typhena 9, Ivan & Helen Price
Reserve senior champion female: Waterford Lady Gina L33E (P)
Grand champion bull: Moongool Mr Money, Ivan & Helen Price
Grand champion female: Moongool Typhena 9, Ivan & Helen Price
The story Moongool commands Beef 2018 Charolais judging first appeared on Queensland Country Life.