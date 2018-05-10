Moongool commands Beef 2018 Charolais judging

Grand Champion Charolais bull, Moongool Mr Money (P), with judge Andrew Chapman, Rowanlea, Calliope, stud principle Ivan Price and Landmark's James Saunders.

Breed: Charolais

Judge: Andrew Chapman, Rowanlea, Calliope

No. of exhibits: 86

Calf champion male: Moongool Network, Ivan & Helen Price

Reserve calf champion male: 4 Way Noble Kahn, David Whitechurch

Calf champion female: Moongool Oregon, Ivan & Helen Price

Reserve calf champion female: Colinta Nelly (P), Gary Johncock

Junior champion bull: Moongool Monopoly, Ivan & Helen Price

Reserve junior champion bull: 4 Ways Mario (P), David Whitechurch

Junior champion female: Colinta Minnie (P), Gary Johncock

Reserve junior champion female: Tanic Naomi, Tania and Nicole Hartwig

Senior champion bull: Moongool Mr Money, Ivan & Helen Price

Reserve senior champion bull: Calais Mojo

Senior champion female: Moongool Typhena 9, Ivan & Helen Price

Reserve senior champion female: Waterford Lady Gina L33E (P)

Grand champion bull: Moongool Mr Money, Ivan & Helen Price

Grand champion female: Moongool Typhena 9, Ivan & Helen Price

Grand champion Charolais female, Moongool Typhena 9 cow with calf at foot, held by stud princilpe Ivan Price with judge Andrew Chapman and Landmark's James Saunders.

