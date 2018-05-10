Red Poll judging results

Small numbers did not detract from the quality on show in the Red Poll judging ring on Thursday.
Results were as follows.
Breed: Red Poll
Judge: Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock
No. of exhibits: 4
Junior champion bull: Omega 3 Gino, Omega 3
Junior champion female: Kookabookra Beth M04, Kookabookra
Reserve junior champion female: Kookabookra Seanna, Kookabookra
Senior champion bull: Omega 3 Gino, Omega
Reserve senior champion bull: Kookabookra Rastus L29, Kookabookra
Grand champion bull: Omega 3 Gino, Omega
Grand champion female: Kookabookra Beth M04, Kookabookra
