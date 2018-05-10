Red Poll judging results

Small numbers did not detract from the quality on show in the Red Poll judging ring on Thursday.

Results were as follows.

Breed: Red Poll

Judge: Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock

No. of exhibits: 4

Junior champion bull: Omega 3 Gino, Omega 3



Junior champion female: Kookabookra Beth M04, Kookabookra

Reserve junior champion female: Kookabookra Seanna, Kookabookra

Senior champion bull: Omega 3 Gino, Omega

Reserve senior champion bull: Kookabookra Rastus L29, Kookabookra

Grand champion bull: Omega 3 Gino, Omega

Grand champion female: Kookabookra Beth M04, Kookabookra

