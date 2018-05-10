Red Poll judging results

Broad ribbon: Grand champion Red Poll bull, Omega 3 Gino, held by Stuart Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, with owner Prue Lee, Omega, Quirindi, NSW, and judge Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA.

Red Polls demonstrated their ample beef producing capabilities in the Beef Australia judging ring on Thursday.

Small numbers did not detract from the quality on show in the Red Poll judging ring on Thursday.

Results were as follows.

Breed: Red Poll

Judge: Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock

No. of exhibits: 4

Junior champion bull: Omega 3 Gino, Omega 3

Junior champion female: Kookabookra Beth M04, Kookabookra

Reserve junior champion female: Kookabookra Seanna, Kookabookra

Senior champion bull: Omega 3 Gino, Omega

Reserve senior champion bull: Kookabookra Rastus L29, Kookabookra

Grand champion bull: Omega 3 Gino, Omega

Grand champion female: Kookabookra Beth M04, Kookabookra

