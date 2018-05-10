Irish producers eye Aussie beef menu

For soon-to-be Irish beef producers, Shay and Jane Byrne, Beef Australia 2018 has served up a smorgasbord of information and opportunity.

The couple timed their visit to Australia to coincide with the big beef event in the hope of learning more about different breeds, market trends and cattle handling equipment.

They recently purchased their 50ha farm at Gorey, Wexford County, about 100km south east of Dublin, and have been busy developing the cattle and cropping property.

The farm is located in a region with an average annual rainfall of 30 to 35 inches and is climatically comparable to Tasmania or the South Island of New Zealand, Mr Byrne said.

“We are on the drier side of Ireland and we can get very dry but generally we still get around that 30 to 35 inches a year,” he said.

Mr Byrne said the plan was to grow grain crops and run about 30 to 40 head of breeders.

“In this region the breeds that would be popular would be Herefords, Angus, Charolais, Limousins and some Belgian Blues but my favourite would be Herefords,” he said.

“We would be hoping to run 30 to 40 cows and if not, maybe 40 store cattle that we would fatten for the finished product.”

Mr Byrne said visiting Beef Australia had been a real eye opener for the couple.

“It was absolutely fabulous,” he said.

“We sat looking at the cattle being judged and there was everything you wanted at the trade show - the big crushes and handling units. A real A to Z in beef cattle farming was on show.”

Mrs Byrne said it was fascinating to see the different breeds used in Australia.

“The Brahmans, the Dorughtmasters - all the genetics designed to cope with the conditions here,” she said.

“We spoke to a lot of the exhibitors about the grass production and lot of people in the breeding tents. It was all so interesting.

“We’re hoping to come back in another three years time.”