Beef 2018: Shauna Hills sold at auction

THE Pickersgill family has bought the Central Queensland property Shauna Hills at auction for $10.75 million.

Regarded as one of the better grazing properties in the Bauhinia Downs district, the 6014 hectare (14,760 acre) holding consists of 4518 hectares of freehold land and 1496ha of rolling lease.



The auction saw 11 parties registered to bid on the property. However, the bidding was short live, opening at $10m before hitting $10.75m.

The sale price is equal to about $1787/ha ($728/acre).

The estimated carrying capacity is 1000 breeders with progeny to weaners.

The promotional video for Shauna Hills.

Shauna Hills is located 20km north of Bauhinia and 112km west of Moura.

The country is described as being predominately strong brigalow, softwood scrub country blending to top quality open forest country with box and Moreton Bay ash.



The country has been well developed with buffel and panic supported by stylos and legumes. Most of the country has been blade ploughed and stick raked and followed up with numerous applications of Graslan over the years.

Shauna Hills features a flowing bore, which supplies two pipelines that reticulate water throughout the property. The bore is supported by 16 dams and seasonal holes in Repulse Creek. Shauna Hills has had 662mm of rain since the first of October last year.

The property is divided into 13 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and mustering squares. The paddocks are serviced by a laneway system to the large set of steel cattle yards.

Improvements include an expansive main homestead, cottage and machinery shed.

The marketing of Shauna Hills was handled by Virgil Kenny from Elders and Gary Bishop from Hourn and Bishop Qld.

