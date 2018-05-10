Devon judging results

It was a positive showing of cattle for the Devon Society at Beef Australia on Thursday with some of the breed’s most notable attributes displayed on the nation’s largest beef stage.
Results are as follows below:
Breed: Devon
Judge: Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock
No. of exhibits: 7
Calf champion male: Vix Nuffield N14, Vix Stud
Reserve calf champion male: Gowan Ross Nordic N9, Gowan Stud
Calf champion female: Gowan Ross Dainty N8, Gowan Stud
Junior champion bull: Vix Millstone M179, Vix Stud
Junior champion female: Gowan Park Rags M101, Gowan Stud
Senior champion bull: Vix Lodestone L243, Vix Stud
Senior champion female: Vix Emma K222, Vix Stud
Grand champion bull: Vix Lodestone L243, Vix Stud
Grand champion female: Gowan Ross Dainty N8, Gowan Stud
