It was a positive showing of cattle for the Devon Society at Beef Australia on Thursday with some of the breed’s most notable attributes displayed on the nation’s largest beef stage.

Results are as follows below:

Breed: Devon

Judge: Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock

No. of exhibits: 7

Calf champion male: Vix Nuffield N14, Vix Stud

Reserve calf champion male: Gowan Ross Nordic N9, Gowan Stud

Calf champion female: Gowan Ross Dainty N8, Gowan Stud

Junior champion bull: Vix Millstone M179, Vix Stud



Junior champion female: Gowan Park Rags M101, Gowan Stud



Senior champion bull: Vix Lodestone L243, Vix Stud



Senior champion female: Vix Emma K222, Vix Stud



Grand champion bull: Vix Lodestone L243, Vix Stud

Grand champion female: Gowan Ross Dainty N8, Gowan Stud

The story Devon judging results first appeared on Queensland Country Life.