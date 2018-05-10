Devon judging results

Success: Grand champion Devon bull, Vix Lodestone L243, held by Sonny Nancarrow, Longreach Agricultural College, with Beef Australia’s Isabella Fanning and judge Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA.

Devons put their best foot forward in the Beef Australia judging ring.

It was a positive showing of cattle for the Devon Society at Beef Australia on Thursday with some of the breed’s most notable attributes displayed on the nation’s largest beef stage.

Results are as follows below:

Breed: Devon

Judge: Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock

No. of exhibits: 7

Calf champion male: Vix Nuffield N14, Vix Stud

Reserve calf champion male: Gowan Ross Nordic N9, Gowan Stud

Calf champion female: Gowan Ross Dainty N8, Gowan Stud 

Junior champion bull: Vix Millstone M179, Vix Stud

Junior champion female: Gowan Park Rags M101, Gowan Stud

Senior champion bull: Vix Lodestone L243, Vix Stud

Senior champion female: Vix Emma K222, Vix Stud

Grand champion bull: Vix Lodestone L243, Vix Stud

Grand champion female: Gowan Ross Dainty N8, Gowan Stud

The story Devon judging results first appeared on Queensland Country Life.

