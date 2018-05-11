Charles and Cass Kimpton, with grandson Piers, were tinkled pink were the sale of their 121 head of Toora West-blood and bred Angus heifers sold to $1429, averaged $1372.

Offering a heavily depleted yarding of 1005 head, restocker and feeder buyers from the Riverina, Wimmera and the local southwest districts competed for a broad range of store-conditioned cattle that varied in age from rising two year old steers to five month –old spring calves.

One of the main highlights of the sale was the major principal feedlot orders were generally brushed aside by bevy of emerging opportunity feeders.

This groundswell of second-tier under support boosted feeder steer prices by an average of 5-12 cents a kilogram on most all-black pens, and up to 20c/kg on the usually neglected non all-black lots.

Middle weaner steers in the 280-360kg range, although significantly dearer, also found demand more stable across the various breeds while light spring-drop calves, most of which were sold unweighed, saw prices stepped $150- $200 a head on the back of previous month’s sullen enquiry.

Weighed steers across the markets generally made 270-294c/kg, topping at 303c/kg while unweighed beef steers made $700- $840 to top at near 400c/kg.

The unjoined heifer market that followed saw some extraordinary sales made for selected Angus lots, which offered impeccable breeding. These were sold to a top of $1429 a head, average $1372 while heifers taken to feed and background made 270- 284c/kg.

Long awaited rain grows confidence at Mortlake Roger Napier, Hamilton and John Franklin, Charles Stewart & Co sold Charolais-Angus steers.

Mt Gambier, SA agent Scott Creek, Creek Livestock booked feeder steers for a lot feeder client.

After two years at Naracoorte Roy Harlock has returned to Colac to buy cattle in semi-retirement for a Mallee based feeder.

Don Finnerty, Macarthur sold to $866/head his family draft of Piynum Angus spring-drop.

Brett Stewart, Wimmera Downs, Stawell and Wayne Driscoll, Rodwells Horsham secured 100 of the featured Toora West Angus heifers, to join and set for re-sale at Ballarat next February

Brian O'Hallran & Co young agent, Conor Mugavin secured Angus heifers to join for a leased property at Killarney Tweet Facebook of

A further highlight of the sale was the depleted number of breeding females penned following the massive clearance in the month earlier, with the cow and calf offering comprising a mere total of four black baldy outfits.

