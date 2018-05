Check out the photos from Hats and Heels Ashlyn Hoare, Rockview, Bluff, and Brooke Leard, Roma.

Cristie Rodda, Springsure, Liz Curtis, Baralaba, Clara Swaffield, Theodore, and Sharon Purcell, Roma.

Eleanor Fordyce, Mackay, Madelaine Angus, Kimberley Station, Clermont, and James Taylor, Tandarra.

Fletcher Jarrett and Emma Holzwart, both from Mackay.

Cody Scott, Goondiwindi, and Aimee Olive, Raglan.

Luke and Eloise Nicol, Calliope.

Natalie Stubbs and Mandy O'Beirne, both of Rockhampton.

Emma Austen and Tracey Bodetti, Rockhampton.

Alysse Abell and Nathan Warnock, Rockhampton.

Clay Boyd, Yeppoon, and Matt Jones, Rockhampton.

Laura Francis, Francis Transport Group, Gracemere, Lisa Lonsdale, Lonsdale Agribusiness, Rockhampton, and Claire Farmer, Mt Elsa, Canoona.

Amy Pointing, Biloela, and Clayton Tarry, Biloela.

Paula Phillott and Kylie Pickering, Stockland Rockhampton.

There was a large crowd for the Friday night event.

Craig Richards, Rolleston, and Kim Turner, Clermont.

Beth Jones, Rockhampton, Mike Auswald, Rolleston, Chloe Hines, Rolleston, and Eve Rhodes, Quilpie.

Craig Richards, Rolleston, Josh Jenkins, UK, and Lochlann Fanning, Rockhampton.

Sarina's Beau North and Katherine Fausett.

Will Comiskey, Goondiwindi, and Sophie Higgins, Brisbane.

Fred and Emma Osman, Omicron Station, Cameron Corner.

Leanne Fenech and Ross Burnett, Emerald. Tweet Facebook of

HUNDREDS of people filled the Rockhampton Sports Club on Friday night for Beef’s Hats and Heels cocktail event.

It was a chance for cattle handlers, salespeople and locals to let their hair down and put on a frock for a night of celebrations.

Beef 2018 will be officially farewelled tomorrow night with a celebratory ball.

