Victoria has recorded its largest lamb kill, according to Meat & Livestock Australia’s weekly slaughter report.

Processing a record 228,480 head, last week’s throughput was just shy of 4000 head more than the State’s previous best production week five weeks ago.

This places the Victorian lamb kill a massive 17 per cent up for the financial year compared to the same period 12 months ago, while east coast lamb slaughter runs seven pc higher than year ago effects.



Lamb slaughter for the eastern states last week rose to a 2018-high of 408,825 head, 15,000 head shy of the 423,888 head processed in December 2016.

This record week of production drove market prices an average $8-$12 per head higher.

The story Victoria records lamb kill record first appeared on Stock & Land.