McCarthy review into sheep live-ex review delayed

UPDATED 10.15AM Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has reportedly delayed the release of a report on the future of live sheep exports, as speculation mounts the Coalition’s support for the industry is divided.

Mr Littleproud, who says a well-regulated industry has a viable future, commissioned experienced industry veterinarian Dr Michael McCarthy to review shipping standards, which he said would take four to five weeks.

"This will be a short, sharp review looking into the standards of the northern summer trade to give confidence in those boats and the standards in which those sheep go to the Middle East," Mr Littleproud said when announcing the review.

The review had been expected to be released this morning, but was delayed. Mr Littlerpoud’s office said it will now be released tomorrow morning, at a press conference in Sydney.



It is understood Mr Littleproud was happy with outcome of Cabinet’s consideration of the report.

Labor’s Agricultural Spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon said stakeholders who have gathered in Canberra for the release of the review’s report had “are left shaking their heads”.

“Already late, the review is looking more tenuous and torturous than short and sharp,” Mr Fitzgibbon said.

Labor said earlier this month when in government it would ban live sheep exports after a winding-down period.

Regional Liberal MP Sussan Ley, from Farrer in NSW, has previously called for an end to sheep live exports.

Mr Littleproud also called the Moss review, into the Agriculture Department, following the controversial 60 Minutes footage of live exported sheep.



Mr Littleproud has been contacted for comment.

