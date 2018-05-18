Wagyu fullblood Beef 2018 sale hits $35,000

The 2018 Wagyu Fullblood Sale was held at the Great Western Hotel Rockhampton last Monday, May 7.



A select group of Wagyu vendors from Queensland and New South Wales presented 69 lots for auction at the sale including 40 bulls, 17 females, 5 semen and 7 embryo packages.

Sam and Dean Pollard from Sahara Park Wagyu, Garnant, topped the 2018 Wagyu Fullblood Sale selling lot 48 to James Matts from Goshu Wagyu, Haddon, Victoria for $35,000.



Sahara Park Wagyu also sold lots 45 and 46 to Cameron Hewitt of Hewitt Pastoral Enterprises for $18,000 each and lot 66, a package of 5 embryos, to Paul Christensen of Pinnacle Wagyu for $10,000.



Other top contenders were Sanjolincey Wagyu who sold lot 15 to the Knudsen family for $22,000, Rocala Wagyu sold lot 57 to Kerwee Pastoral Company for $22,000 and lot 36 to Kiaora Stud for $15,000, Sunland Cattle Co sold lot 51 to Bar H Grazing for $20,000, Delta Wagyu sold lot 63, a package of 5 embryos, to Four Star Trading and Cooper Downs Wagyu sold lot 7 to the Rae family for $12,000.

This inaugural event was the first live Wagyu Sale of superior genetics in Australia and an aligned event of Beef Australia 2018, which draws a crowd of over 90,000 patrons and over 1000 registered international delegates to the Central Queensland area.



The live sale was run by Elders Rural Services and facilitated by AuctionsPlus.



