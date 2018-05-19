Myrniong Poll Hereford breeder, Louise Abbey sold a pen of her Braelands, Injemira-blood steers, 326kg at $1050 head

Prices achieved for these feeder lines improved 15-20 cents a kilogram liveweight or $60- $100 a head however lighter, plainer and younger cattle met a sticker market, with little heifer lots most affected attracting limited inquiry.

The yarding of 2376 contained a good selection of cattle suitable to feed along with an increased number of smaller spring-drop calves.

Steers weighed heavier than 550kg made $1400 to $1580 a head and averaged 249c/kg, while steers, 450-550kg, made $1290 to $1485, average 291c.



Steers suitable to feed, 360-450kg made $1050 to $1350, averaged 304c/kg while lighter steers, 280-360kg made $800-$1050, average 292 cents.

The demand for heifers traveled on similar lines, with those suitable to feed selling at higher values while light and plainer heifers, unless taken for breeding, selling at much cheaper rates.



Heifers to feed made 265- 280c/kg while lighter and plainer lots mostly made $450-$650 to sell at 220-250c/kg.

The market for breeding females varied demand for cows to calve offering opportunities while those with calves at foot sold to good inquiry.



Cows to calve made $900 to $1490 while cows with calves at foot sold in pen lots made $1500 to $2000 per outfit.

Feeders up the ante on grown cattle Don Bowman, Korumburra secured grown steers and bullocks to finish in South Gippsland.

Mt Gambier, SA agent Scott Creek, Scott Creek Livestock placed a bid during the Ballarat sale.

Frank and Chris Stephens, Mt Prospect were pleased with a price of $1350 a head for their 13-14 month-old Angus steers weighed at 436kg.

Landmark's John McKinnon looked for extra bids on a damp-ish day

Luke Mullane, Ballan, with his father Mick Mullane in toe sold spring-drop steers to $720 a head in the April sale

Jerry Jarmain, Ambleside, Ballan secured a draft of the Carngham Station Angus steers to background for next year's February sale

The Elders team selling of auctioneer Graeme Nicholson and Bernard Shanahan

Buyers, Peter Toohey and Simon O'Donnell, Kyneton looked for bargains during the Ballarat sale.

Gail Hand, Lapent sold Hereford heifers to reduce the pressure on her Colac-district pastures.

Penola--district SA agent Matt Treglown, TDC, made to the trip to Ballarat to secure heifers for Mingbool-district breeding program.

TB White and Son agent Xavier Shanahan, kept an eye of sales. Tweet Facebook of

The story Feeders up the ante on grown cattle first appeared on Stock & Land.