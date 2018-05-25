Agribusiness buzz in brief

CSD plans official opening

Cotton Seed Distributors will officially open its new cotton planting seed processing plant, laboratory and administration complex in northern NSW next month.

A lunch and special presentations, followed by site tours, will be part of the celebrations on CSD’s property “Shenstone” on June 19.



The company recently commissioned its new $90 million delinting and treatment equipment facilities.

CSD is Australia’s only supplier of cotton planting seed and its Wee Waa processing and laboratory operation is one of only two modern seed plants in the world.

Insects on the menu

Insect protein farming is set to be a $2 billion global industry by 2020, providing insects for human consumption and livestock feed.

The industry’s compound annual growth is tipped to hit 102 per cent within two years, according to the Australian Insect Protein Association.

Insects are raised on low value agricultural and food wastes to produce high protein feeds suitable for the pork, poultry, aquaculture and pet food markets.

The Australian body has 120 members including insect farmers, retailers, fast moving consumer goods product suppliers and academic institution delegates.

Members have just taken part of a global forum in China to create global collaboration in the insect protein industry.

Delegates representing European, Asian, Australian and American insect producers prioritised key industry issues to work on Codex Alimentarius; certification; education, and good hygiene practices.

Codex Alimentarius is a food code, established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture organisation and World Health Organisation.

“Developing globally accepted certification for the production of food and feed is a compelling idea for a foundation for established companies, and for emerging companies to leverage, to build trust in this industry” said Australian industry director, Olympia Yarger.

Rabobank wine specialist

Agribusiness banker, Rabobank, has appointed New Zealander, Hayden Higgins to head up its horticulture and wine sector research for Australia and NZ.

hayden Higgins, Rabobank

Mr Higgins, based in Hastings on the North Island, joins the bank’s food and agribusiness research team from his previous role as major agribusiness manager with Rabo in NZ.

General manager of RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness, Tim Hunt, said the new appointment was an opportunity to take advantage of Mr Higgins’ extensive knowledge of horticulture and viticulture.

“Since joining Rabobank in 2010 in the Hawkes Bay region, he has worked closely with some of the largest and most complex wine, horticulture and other agribusiness clients and has built a substantial in-depth knowledge of these key industries,” Mr Hunt said.

Mr Higgins has also chaired Rabobank’s NZ horticulture strategy team since 2014.



Coles joins MND fight

Coles has teamed up with pig producers to form a partnership to raise funds to support Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Until 10 June the retailer will donate 10 cents from the sale of Coles Brand fresh pork sold at more than 800 supermarkets to the FightMND Foundation.

The donation applies to around 50 different types of packs of pork, from spare ribs, sirloin steak, scotch fillet, loin chops, roasts, schnitzel, cutlets and mince, but not pork sausages or meatballs.

In addition Coles’ pork farmer suppliers will also donate to FightMND during the appeal.



Coles fresh food director, Alex Freudmann, said the appeal was the first of its kind for Coles’ meat team.

The retailer had long term supply partnerships with its Australian farmers and both parties were urging customers to get behind this worthy cause by buying Coles Brand fresh pork.

Farm debt laws upgraded

NSW Parliament has passed changes to farm debt mediation laws to help farmers manage business debts more effectively.

Primary Industries Minister, Niall Blair said the changes came at a critical time, with more than a third of the state in drought.

NSW Primary Industries Minister, Niall Blair.

He said the old Act was an innovative measure when introduced in 1994 and importantly, during a time when pressure for bank accountability was mounting quickly following drought.

New and amended definitions clarify and broaden the types of businesses covered as well as adding in a strong deterrent for banks and other credit providers who may face fines of up to $275,000 if they take enforcement action without offering to mediate.

The amendments provide for internal review of certain administrative decisions and authorise the NSW Rural Assistance Authority (RAA) to allow farmers extra time to respond to an invitation to mediate.

Secret Camperdown contract

Australian Dairy Farms subsidiary, Camperdown Dairy Company, has signed what it calls a significant processing contract to provide sales likely to exceed $30 million during the first four years of production.



The deal, with an international food company and specialty dairy products brand owner, covers a number of new products to be launched for sale in Australia.



Although apparently available in premium markets overseas, details of the new fresh lines involved have not been disclosed.



Camperdown Dairy will now spend about $750,000 expanding the manufacturing capacity within its existing factory, having already conducted trials for the product range at the Victorian plant.



The south western Victorian Australian Dairy Farms Group was the first dairy farming business listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, later buying the Camperdown Dairy Company in 2016.

AgriFuturers panelists

A dairy robotic milking system expert, graziers, a native food consultant and researchers are just some of the 10 rural bright sparks chosen for the new AgriFutures Ignite Advisory Panel.

The panel members draw on their experience and networks to provide meaningful and relevant advice to AgriFutures Australia, the former Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation.

Managing director, John Harvey, said the Ignite members represented a diverse range of rural industries with specific skills and knowledge in areas ranging from commercialisation, start-ups, stakeholder engagement, technology and innovation.

“We have a member who supports technology adoption with robotic milking systems, the head of agribusiness at Bank of Queensland and a member who developed a native food export roadmap for key government organisations.

Panel members will work with AgriFutures Australia for 18 months, meeting for the first time at AgriFutures Australia’s new Wagga Wagga headquarters, last week.

The panel includes Guy Coleman (Narrabri, NSW), Andrew Duver (Kensington, Victoria), Jessica Fealy (Paddy’s Green, Queensland), Joshua Gilbert (Nabiac, NSW), Susan Hall (Myaree, Western Australia), Lucinda Hawkins (Dubbo, NSW), Simone Kain (Penola, SA), Sally Leigo (Darwin,), Nicolas Lyons (Sydney), and Oli Madgett (Adelaide).

Plant-based drink boom

Global sales of plant based dairy alternative drinks are expected to reach about $21.5 billion this year – more than double the market just eight years ago.

The plant-based food market has made a big leap from yesterday’s hippie buzzword to today’s mainstream mantra according to the Almond Board of California.

The shift in acceptance to more plant-based foods, including legumes and nuts, had given rise a new genre of innovative plant-forward products now rising in value faster than volume.

Almonds have been at the forefront of recent trends in the US and Europe, with products emerging which combine almonds and probiotics, such as almond milk yoghurt, plus cheesecakes, and frozen desserts.