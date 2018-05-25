CNH invest in Australian equipment manufacturing

GLOBAL machinery giant CNH Industrial have announced the integration of Australian agricultural equipment manufacturer Horwood Bagshaw.



CNH Industrial, Australia and New Zealand, executive managing director , Michele Lombardi, said the integration of the brand would add depth to the company’s tillage and seeding equipment offering across Australia.

“Horwood Bagshaw is a highly regarded brand that has been producing application based products since 1838,” he said.



“We are excited to round out our seeding and tillage range with Horwood Bagshaw’s scaribar, air seeder, and grader scraper products.”



Horwood Bagshaw, arguably Australia’s oldest agricultural machinery manufacturer, was initially put on the market in 2014.



In the announcement, CNH Industrial said Horwood Bagshaw products will continue to be manufactured in Mannum, South Australia.

“The support provided by CNH Industrial, as part of the integration, will include extensive marketing assistance, product development, operational flexibility and many enhanced customer benefits,” it said.



“Through the company’s expansive dealer network and CNH Industrial capital retail financing facilities.”

CNH Industrial, Flexi-Coil brand leader, Steve Mulder said the move was positive news for both brands, as well as current and future customers.

“We look forward to expanding the national footprint of this excellent brand,” he said.



“In addition to maintaining the full product line and dealer network.



“Existing customers will continue to enjoy the high level of after sales support they are used to.

“Including existing warranty and parts support.



“We also look forward to introducing new customers to the brand.



“As always, our focus is on helping customers achieve the best results from their operations.”

