Tough going for Kyneton cattle

Feeder and volume restocker buyers gave Kyneton store cattle a miss this month


Janine Orpwood and partner Frank Vella sold 53 Angus-cross weaners, by Webb Black Simmental bulls, from their Woodend property on a difficult day at Kyneton

It was a tough day at the office for Kyneton agents their sale of 900 store sale on Friday.

It was a tough day at the office for Kyneton agents when they mustered and sold 900 cattle at their monthly store sale on Friday.

Assembling one of their best quality yardings in many months which included a healthy display of spring-drop weaners, bids were hard to find from the outset with no feeder or no volume buyers present to support a rather reluctant group of local area restocker buyers waiting for the winter to pass.

The market across the board was cheaper with steer portion of the penning selling mostly in a 260-290c/kg range while heifers met a particularly tough market sold between 200 and 240c/kg.

The cow and calf market also found the going tough with most lots sold between $1200 and $1675 per outfits.

  • Simon O'Donnell, Kilmore, Jonathon Sutherland, Elders Bendigo and Bob McMahon, Melton watched the action in the steer sale at Kyneton

  • Brendan Coxon, Elders, searched for additional bids on a yard of Angus cows and calves sold at $1200

  • Greg Dwyer, Landmark-Dwyer client Gerrad Noonan, Malmsbery who sold Angus-Hereford heifers, with calves at foot for $1360

  • Luke Taylor, Bullengarook, Bob McMahon, Melton and Bill Hickey, Trentham watched the action in the heifer sale

  • These Lemah Park Hereford Simmental steers, 306kg made $890 a head on the day

The story Tough going for Kyneton cattle first appeared on Stock & Land.

