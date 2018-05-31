Tough going for Kyneton cattle

It was a tough day at the office for Kyneton agents when they mustered and sold 900 cattle at their monthly store sale on Friday.
Assembling one of their best quality yardings in many months which included a healthy display of spring-drop weaners, bids were hard to find from the outset with no feeder or no volume buyers present to support a rather reluctant group of local area restocker buyers waiting for the winter to pass.
The market across the board was cheaper with steer portion of the penning selling mostly in a 260-290c/kg range while heifers met a particularly tough market sold between 200 and 240c/kg.
The cow and calf market also found the going tough with most lots sold between $1200 and $1675 per outfits.
