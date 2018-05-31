Animal rights group given WA port access

THE Fremantle Port has allowed Animals' Angels Australia access to undertake independent monitoring of livestock loading at the port on a trial basis.

The proposal by the animal rights group, which is opposed to the live export of animals, was forwarded on to the Minister for Transport, Rita Saffioti, by State Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan who supported the appointment along with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

Ms MacTiernan said the decision to allow Animals' Angels to be present at the port was a "decision made by Minister Saffioti".

"I simply forwarded the proposal by Animals' Angels to Minister Saffioti for her consideration," Ms MacTiernan said.

"In my view, DPIRD officials will be doing all statutory monitoring at the port and on vessels. I presume that Animals' Angels will be observers."

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said Animals' Angels were moved away from their old location to an outer security gate in 2012 where they did not have line-of-sight to the wharf.

"Following a request we liaised with Fremantle ports to accommodate the group at a position in which wharf activities are visible whilst maintaining strict security procedures," Ms Saffioti said.

"Animals' Angels are the only organisation to have made a request of this nature.

"The new arrangement will proceed on a trial basis to be reviewed after each vessel."

Fremantle Ports manager of external affairs Ainslie de Vos said "representatives of the advocacy group Animals' Angels, who are issued with a permit by Fremantle Ports, will be able to observe the livestock operations at North Quay from a specific area".

"The number of permits issued will be limited to two or three people from that organisation and these representatives will be required to complete an induction," Ms de Vos said.

"The designated observation point is outside the fenced berth and the Animals' Angels representatives issued with a permit (with photo ID) will be required to go through a security checkpoint.

"They will be required to remain within the designated area at all times."

Ms de Vos said the decision to grant Animals' Angels access for independent monitoring on a trial basis was a response to the increasing community interest in animal welfare aspects of Australia's livestock export trade.

"Fremantle Ports has had a good relationship with Animals' Angels in the past," Ms de Vos said.

"There is no intention to grant similar access to other organisations."

There is no intention to grant similar access to other organisations.

According to a letter, anonymously sent to Fairfax Agricultural Publishing, written by the Fremantle Port general manager port operations/harbour master Captain Allan Gray - Animals' Angels will be allowed to visit an "observation area that is back from the wharf but within the security boundary and close to Koolinda House on North Quay".

"This will provide Animals' Angels a viewing span that will enable observation of the entry gate to the berth and wharf operations," Mr Gray said.

Animals' Angels conducted monitoring operations of WA saleyards earlier this year and reported on the high stocking density and lack of access to water points for some of the livestock.

The group has a specific focus on the transport and handling of livestock and seeks to ensure that all livestock are treated within the requirements of the law and if not it will report findings, including video and photographic evidence, to relevant authorities.

The group published the document "Australia's Contradiction - Farmed Animal Welfare" in 2012.

Authored by Dawn Lowe and Dr Peter Kerkenezov the summary states that "without active enforcement there is not, and can never be, any prevention of cruelty and suffering".

"Without enforcement, our efforts remain a theory because our efforts have failed in practice."

Who are Animals' Angels?

Based in Germany, Animals' Angels has an international reach.

The group has been active at the WA saleyards, taking footage and reporting on its findings to relevant authorities.

Animals' Angels calls for "the enforcement of existing animal protection laws", "asserts the right of animals to life, liberty and happiness", and "aims to have animals treated as sentient beings with rights".

It also "regards the struggle for animal rights as on a par with the struggle for human rights".

The group's Australian projects specialize in animal welfare in saleyards and during livestock transport.

In February, 2018, it reported having attended the Muchea Livestock Centre and Katanning Regional Saleyards.