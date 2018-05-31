Alibaba signs up to big Australian wine deal

Wine Australia and Chinese multinational e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to better showcase Australian wine on fast growing online shopping platform, Tmall.

Tmall.com is China’s leading online branded shopping platform and the most visited business-to-consumer online retail website in China.

The MoU complements Wine Australian investment in China’s e-commerce sector through the federal government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.



Australian exports to China, currently worth more than $1 billion, are already growing in total value by about 50 per cent a year and are set to be significantly stimulated by events in China this week.

The agreement was signed during the big VinExpo event in Hong Kong where Wine Australia co-ordinated 151 wineries with 225 wine brands to be showcased.

It’s critical for our wineries to significantly improve their online presence - Senator Anne Ruston

More than 51 wine region and sub-regions around Australia are represented.

Country of honour

Australia’s massive wine industry presence at VinExpo 2018, complemented by its “Country of Honour” status at the three-day event, has dwarfed exhibits from other nations taking part.

Australia’s Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Senator Anne Ruston, joined other Chinese and wine industry dignitaries to open the event, which will include 26 wine masterclasses involving 70 Australian wineries.

More than 17,000 trade and media representatives are expected to attend Vinexpo Hong Kong.

Senator Ruston said the strategic partnership with Alibaba was an important and significant development for the wine sector.

“With the changing face of online retailing in China, it’s critical for our wineries to significantly improve their online presence, and to do so in the right way,” she said.

Wine Australia chief executive officer, Andreas Clark, said the MoU recognised the strong engagement of Chinese consumers in online retail and their growing interest in Australian wine.

This is also an opportunity to educate Alibaba staff about the quality and diversity of Australia’s premium wines - Andreas Clark, Wine Australia

“Working with Tmall will significantly enhance the ultimate consumer engagement,” he said.

“We can collaborate on many aspects and activities that further promote genuine Australian wine and do so in a way that supports the integrity of the brands.

“It’s also an opportunity to educate Alibaba staff about the quality and diversity of Australia’s premium wines through education and awareness development.”

Australia’s role at VinExpo is one of the major activities supported by the $50m government export support package which aims to further boost Australian wine demand and build premium consumer engagement, particularly in China and the USA.

The exhibition, which includes a special feature of Australia’s First Families of Wine, will be followed by a four-city roadshow in China, also supported by Wine Australia.

That promotion tour will be the largest event of its kind undertaken by the Australian wine industry and culminated with a VIP function in Shanghai’s W Hotel on June 11.

Made our way

Wine Australia used VinExpo to push a new marketing message to differentiate our wine from the other exporters - “Australian Wine Made Our Way”.

A seven-country study found importers, retailers and consumers see Australians and Australian wine as bold, exciting and authentic, prompting the mood of the new campaign.

The theme celebrates the authenticity of Australian wine, strong bonds of camaraderie in the wine community and the excitement of striving for excellence to produce wines bursting with freshness.

“It’s about selling the story of Australian wine to the world and delivering a brand strategy that can be leveraged by Australian wine regions and wineries,” Mr Clark said.

“We are highlighting that Australian wine is unique.

“Australia’s environment and history puts our wines alongside the world’s best winemaking nations but what makes us really different is the creative thinking and the sense of camaraderie within our wine community.

“We have the freedom to experiment – while we respect tradition, we are not forced to adhere to regional rules, our winemakers take traditional techniques and apply them in new ways.

“Varietal blends are played with, techniques are twisted and flavour rather than tradition rules.

“That’s the message we are taking to the world with vigour.”

