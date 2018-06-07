Yards welfare rules raised

Livestock agents across the country are being urged to be aware of the new (2018) animal welfare standards and guidelines for saleyards legislation which is now effective.

The standards provide the basis for developing and implementing consistent legislation and enforcement across Australia.

Livestock agents association, ALPA, said that agents should take particular notice of section 7 of the guideline which outlines the responsibilities of stock agents in regard to the care of animals they have charge of in a saleyards.



ALPA advised its members that they have a duty of care to animals in our control. “Poor animal welfare practices have no place in our industry or our supply chains,” ALPA said..



