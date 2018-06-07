Yards welfare rules raised

New animal welfare standards and guidelines for saleyards have been legislated.


Sheep
Greg Dwyer, Landmark-Dwyer client Gerard Noonan, Malmsbery who sold Angus-Hereford heifers, with calves at foot for $1360 at Kyneton saleyards

Greg Dwyer, Landmark-Dwyer client Gerard Noonan, Malmsbery who sold Angus-Hereford heifers, with calves at foot for $1360 at Kyneton saleyards

Aa

Stock agents are being urged to be aware of new animal welfare standards and guidelines for saleyards which have been recently legislated.

Aa

Livestock agents across the country are being urged to be aware of the new (2018) animal welfare standards and guidelines for saleyards legislation which is now effective.

The standards provide the basis for developing and implementing consistent legislation and enforcement across Australia.

Livestock agents association, ALPA, said that agents should take particular notice of section 7 of the guideline which outlines the responsibilities of stock agents in regard to the care of animals they have charge of in a saleyards.

ALPA advised its members that they have a duty of care to animals in our control. “Poor animal welfare practices have no place in our industry or our supply chains,” ALPA said..

The story Yards welfare rules raised first appeared on Stock & Land.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Most popular

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.