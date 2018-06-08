Local buyers step up as feeders go missing

For one reason or another, and for reasons that are blatantly not obvious, lot feeder competition at regular store cattle markets has vanished in recent weeks.



This has seen the demand for the previously hotly-contested grown steer and heifer lots ease significantly in value, most by as much as $100 to $150 a head.

And in some cases disappointed vendors have returned some of the better bred heifer lines back to the paddock to enter breeding programs which short circuits their entry into the meat supply chain.



The absence of feedlot representatives was noted at store cattle sales held at Kyneton, Colac and Sale this past week. This has meant that local restockers and a few lesser-light opportunity feeders set the tone to demand which, given the outlook for the season, has not been over brisk.



Whereas a month ago at the likes of Mortlake, Warrnambool and Ballarat grown steers in particular were nudging 300 cents a kilogram (up to 315c at Ballarat), prices for these 400- 500kg steers have stumbled back into mid-270c/kg range which has further dampened the demand for smaller spring-drop weaner calves. These are now clearing the system at price levels of 200-240c/kg for light heifers and 260-300c/kg for the lighter weight steer weaners.



This in itself has presented ample buying opportunities for these light weight cattle which can now be purchased for as little as $400 to $650 a head of heifers, and $600-$850 a head for steers. And, this of course compares most favorably to $800- $1200 price tag paid for equivalent types 12 months ago when the grass was greener.



Paddock feed, hay and in some cases water are an ongoing concern for some restockers itching to begin their winter restocking programs. However those that do have these vital resources are now stand in the box seat to absorb these much lower priced cattle at affordable rates.



This week sees the financial end of year sales at Euroa, Wodonga and Yea followed by monthly store sales at Mortlake and Ballarat, which go back-to-back next week. This should provide willing and able restockers with further chances to put away some budget price cattle for the winter, especially in districts where modest rain has been received and the grass has begun to grow.

From the Colac and Camperdown region last week it was heard that the grass is growing and cattle in paddocks have cut back their reliance on hay as a supplementary feed source. This was encouraging to learn, however at Kyneton only a few days earlier where the winter chills around the Macedon Ranges can be very bitter during the depths of winter, restockers appeared more content to wait out the winter and conserve their hay if indeed they have any in reserve.



The story Local buyers step up as feeders go missing first appeared on Stock & Land.