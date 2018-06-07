Competing for an outstanding quality yarding, buyers from Penola, SA, Deniliquin, Balranald and Wagga Wagga, NSW and Warragul, Pakenham, Geelong, Ballarat, Hamilton, Bendigo, Kilmore and Boort in Victoria all made purchases at better than expected prices.

A selection of well-fleshed grown steers in the earlier parts of the markets mostly made 285-295c/kg to a top at $1570 a head. Feeders from interstate lead the charge on these lots while the lead drafts of weaner-age and yearling-off steers, 360 to 450kg, then met a responsive market, making $1000 to $1220 a head.

The market for mid-weighted weaners, 280-360kg, came under heavy interest, with travelling buyers and local northeast and Shepparton-area operators engaging in sustained bidding duels as most made $800 to $1070 to average 300c/kg.

The demand for unweighed and lighter steers, although not as robust, was stronger. These lighter weighted steers generally made $750 to $860 to collected average sales around 312c/kg.

The market for unjoined heifers was also supported selling into a price range of 240-265c/kg, while small, unweighed heifers were an estimated average of 270c/kg.

Most heifers were sold in a $600 to $860 price range before topping at $960 for heifers taken to join.

The interest in female breeding stock – cow and calf and PTIC females – was doughy despite some good results being achieved. These included the part dispersal of the Warrenall Angus herd sold to a best of $1600 for its third-calvers with 2-3 month-old Charolais calves at foot.



However the top of cow/calf market was $1825 for a line of mixed aged Angus cows with 80pc of Angus calves, aged 1-2 months.



Other lots of cows with calves made $800-$1475 while PTIC heifer lots made $960 to $1525 with most sold in the $1180 to $1360 price brackets.

Euroa cattle deliver strong result The Landmark team with auctioneer Daniel Fischer directing traffic.

Wagga Wagga-based commission buyer, Andrew Lowe was an active buyer of steer lines.

Laurie Davidson, Euroa sold Blonde-Simmental steers, 400kg, at $1220.

Wendy Cazaly and Buffy McFarlane, Gooram paid $800 for Angus steers to finish over the next 6-8 months.

Yarra Glen property, The Abbey, manager, Leon Schriber and Graeme Wilson, Rodwells Pakenham gathered 76 head of Angus cows with calves at foot to replace cows not joined due to questionable bulls.

Lauris and Ivan Truscott, Avenel offered 120 head of Landfall-blood Angus weaners at better than expected prices, topping $1020 a head for genuine 13 month-old calves.

Capitalizing of a fantastic season South Australian buyers Sam Hill, TDC Penola and George Kidman, Limestone Ridge, Connewarra selected Angus heifers to grow and possibly join later in the year.

Commission buyer, Damien Whyte, Wodonga bought Angus heifers for interests in the Hamilton district, one of the few area in the state he says that has cattle feed. Tweet Facebook of

