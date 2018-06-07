Beef producers in ‘anthrax belt’ urged to be alert

VETS fear the recent spate of pimelea deaths in south west Queensland may have actually been caused by anthrax and are warning all producers in the affected Maranoa and Balonne area to burn all carcases as a precaution.

Speaking publicly for the first time since three major anthrax incidences at St George and Dirranbandi, local vet Libby Price, who was first on the scene of each case, questioned if some deaths put down to pimelea should have been further investigated.

“I’ve been here 16 years and I wonder now if a lot of the deaths being put down to pimelea over the years, there may be other factors that we haven’t picked up,” she said.



“It’s certainly more prevalent than what we are aware.”



Ms Price was one of four guest speakers at the AgForce St George Anthrax Workshop aimed at educating producers on the often forgotten bacteria.

In March last year, 120 head of cattle died from anthrax on a St George property following soil disturbance caused by grading.

120 head of cattle died from anthrax on one property near St George last year. Picture: Biosecurity Qld

From October to January another 30 sporadic deaths occurred on a neighbouring property while last month, one beast died from the bacteria near Dirranbandi.

Prior to the recent cases, the last incidence of anthrax in Queensland occurred in 2002.

Biosecurity Queensland Principal Veterinary Officer Operations Dr Jonathan Lee said while the recent surge in diagnosis was coincidental, he believed the spore was already seeded throughout the district.

Unlike pimelea, a preventative anthrax vaccine effective for six to 12 months is available for about $5/dose, but so far only about nine producers have taken it up recently.

Recent research identified the ‘anthrax belt’, previously from Moree and Walgett to the Victorian border from Corowa to Deniliquin, had expanded further north into central southern Queensland.

Biosecurity Officer Clint Whitaker, Veterinary Officer Linda Forster and Principal Biosecurity Officer Craig Thomasson at the first case. Picture: Supplied

Dr Lee said with the area already likely to be seeded with anthrax, he suspected sporadic cases to continue.

“The problem is the diagnosis is difficult because you don’t see sick animals, you see dead animals,” he said.

“And once they have been dead for more than a couple of days it’s very hard to say what they died from.

Biosecurity Queensland Principal Veterinary Officer Operations Dr Jonathan Lee.

“I’m sure there were a lot of sporadic deaths in this area that aren’t being recognised as anthrax.”

A team of 10 Biosecurity Queensland staff spent three weeks at the first St George property where the “unusual” large number of anthrax death occurred.

A helicopter was called in to help locate carcases which contractors then stacked and burnt for up to three days so the ashes could be buried.

Decontamination staff were also involved.

Principal Biosecurity Officer Craig Thomasson putting on P3 protective clothing and mask. Picture: Supplied

Before the anthrax diagnosis, the property owners had noticed some sporadic deaths, which were presumed to be caused by pimelea toxicity. It led to a high level of infectious anthrax material and within two days 90 head had died.

Vet Libby Price described the scene as a war zone.

“It was like someone had gone out there and shot cows, they weren’t even on their sides,” she said.



Local vet Libby Price was the first to diagnose all three of the recent anthrax cases.

Livestock become infected with anthrax by ingesting the bacteria from the environment, which incubates in their system for four to 10 days.

The animal usually seeks water prior to its death and is found with bloody discharges from bodily orifices and bloats rapidly.

Despite some producer expectations, the animal isn’t infectious until it dies.

Anybody who suspects anthrax should not open the animal and should contact their vet immediately.

