Scores of wedge-tailed eagles found dead in East Gippsland

Fears are growing that more will be discovered in the coming weeks after eagle bodies were found in Tubbut in far East Gippsland.

If caught, the people behind the slaughter face a huge fine and possible jail time.

It's understood three or four piles of the carcasses of the protected species were found on a rural property this week.

A spokesman for the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning confirmed it was investigating the death of the eagles, and of a further four protected bird species, on farmland in East Gippsland.

The spokesman said the department is "taking this matter very seriously. No charges have been laid but our investigations are ongoing."

"As these investigations progress, we are not in a position to comment on additional details."

“DELWP is calling on the community to help us with any further information that could assist this case by contacting us directly or via Crimestoppers.”

Wedge-tailed eagles are protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 and deliberately killing them carries a maximum penalty of $7928.50, and/or up to six months imprisonment with an additional penalty of $792.85 for each bird destroyed.

It's not the first time the nation’s largest bird of prey has been targeted in fatal attacks.

Authorities revealed last July that about 20 of the birds had been found shot or poisoned and dumped in Victorian parkland in recent years.

It's believed the species are sometimes targeted for the threat they pose to newborn lambs.

DELWP said it will provide more information on this investigation next Tuesday.

Information can be provided anonymously by phoning DELWP's Customer Service Centre on 136 186 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

