Nuffield scholarship applications close next week

Applications for next year’s round of Nuffield scholarships close next week, on Friday 15 June.



There are 25 scholarships up for grabs to primary producers and managers aged between 28 and 45.



Nuffield scholars get a $30,000 bursary which can see them travel the globe to research a topic of significance for Australian agriculture.



Nuffield Australia chief executive Jodie Dean said this year’s ‘produce change’ theme was inspired by the coming generation of farmers who are reshaping agriculture in an age of technology disruption and globalisation.

“Producing change goes straight to the heart of what we do at Nuffield. Nuffield Scholars research and deliver practical change that adds real value to farm businesses and the Australian community more broadly,” Ms. Dean said.

“Our scholarships push farmers to take the next leap in their career, whether that be an end goal of farm expansion, diversification or professional development – the scholarships are a key to unlock change.

There are more than 400 Nuffield 400 alumni which the organisation says have been a catalyst for industry and community change, farm productivity gains as well as generating new industries and economic growth.

Click here to apply or for more information.