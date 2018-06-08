It’s official – Bayer takes over Monsanto

MONSANTO’S 117 year history has officially drawn to a close with Bayer officially finalising its purchase of the American agribusiness giant on Thursday.

The $A82 billion deal is the result of two years of negotiations and required regulatory approval in 30 countries before getting the go-ahead.

Earlier in the week Bayer officials announced they would no longer use the Monsanto brand.

Shares in Monsanto will now not be traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with Bayer making a payment of $A168 per share to Monsanto shareholders.

It is Bayer’s largest ever acquisition.

The only steps prior to full integration now will be the divesting of certain business streams, as required by government competition regulators in the US and EU.

This integration process is expected to commence in approximately two months.