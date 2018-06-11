Southern orders seeking low-priced beef weaners have underpinned a vastly improved demand for store cattle at the NVLX (Wodonga).

The southern inquiry, which hailed mainly from the Western District through to South Gippsland, sought the larger lines of well-bred heifer weaners while local inquiry plus a renewed interest by lot feeders absorbed the smaller steer and heifer lines and the pens of larger framed, yearling-off and grown cattle.

The market’s yarding of 2429 was considerably larger than was anticipated. Agents said they had initially advised a penning around the 1500-head mark however tight conditions throughout the northeast border region saw a significant number of late nominations received.

A further highlight of Corcoran Parker, Elders and Landmark conducted sale was the lack of love shown for breeding females eg cows in calf or cows with calves at foot.



These met with a lacklustre inquiry with most sold in the $800 to $1300 price bracket with many sold below meat-buyers split value.

Steers: 450-500kg, $1350-$1370/head, av 292c/kg; 360-450kg $1100-$1270, av 292c/kg; 280-360kg, $790-$1010, av 288c/kg; 200-280kg, $550-$855, av 288c/kg

Heifers: 360-450kg, $960-$1075, av 264c/kg; 280-360kg, $640-$900, av 251c/kg; 200-280kg, $505-$730, av 245c/kg

Southern orders underpin improved Wodonga prices Helen Huggins traveled from Jerilderie to sell her much sought-after Woodpark-blood Shorthorn heifers, 321kg, that made $875 a head.

Happy with her prices on the day, Dixie Coutts of Tooma sold spring-drop Angus calves for $945 a head

The benefit of not overstocking saw Ben Tweek and Jean Teek, Mitta Valley sell their annual draft of EU-accredited Hereford steers, 330kg to a near sale-high of $985.

Finley agent, Jim Jewell, Southern Riverina Livestock and Ken Moar of Berrigan bought young steers to replace steers finished on irrigation that are ready to sell

Docker lot feeder Mick Conroy continued support of northeast sale in a stronger market.

The Elders selling team, with auctioneer Brett Shea in control.

Commission buyer, Peter Toohey, Colbinabbin purchased cattle for numerous locations including Balranald, Robinvale, Colac and Leongatha.

Ian Grimson Transporters driver, Stuart Hemphill checks numbers with Ian Geddes, Elders Deniliquin who purchased feeder cattle for the Boonoke Feedlot at Conargo, NSW

Northeast commission buyer, Damian Whyte purchased Angus heifers for Western District interests at Hamilton

