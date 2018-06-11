Southern orders underpin improved Wodonga prices

Southern orders seeking low-priced beef weaners have underpinned a vastly improved demand for store cattle at the NVLX (Wodonga).
The southern inquiry, which hailed mainly from the Western District through to South Gippsland, sought the larger lines of well-bred heifer weaners while local inquiry plus a renewed interest by lot feeders absorbed the smaller steer and heifer lines and the pens of larger framed, yearling-off and grown cattle.
The market’s yarding of 2429 was considerably larger than was anticipated. Agents said they had initially advised a penning around the 1500-head mark however tight conditions throughout the northeast border region saw a significant number of late nominations received.
A further highlight of Corcoran Parker, Elders and Landmark conducted sale was the lack of love shown for breeding females eg cows in calf or cows with calves at foot.
These met with a lacklustre inquiry with most sold in the $800 to $1300 price bracket with many sold below meat-buyers split value.
Steers: 450-500kg, $1350-$1370/head, av 292c/kg; 360-450kg $1100-$1270, av 292c/kg; 280-360kg, $790-$1010, av 288c/kg; 200-280kg, $550-$855, av 288c/kg
Heifers: 360-450kg, $960-$1075, av 264c/kg; 280-360kg, $640-$900, av 251c/kg; 200-280kg, $505-$730, av 245c/kg
